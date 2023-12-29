GANDHAR OIL Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

GANDHAR OIL Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Gandhar Oil opened at ₹279.5 and closed at ₹278. The stock reached a high of ₹280.25 and a low of ₹272.5 throughout the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹2670.87 crore. The 52-week high is ₹344.6, while the 52-week low is ₹269.3. The BSE volume for the day was 135,717 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.