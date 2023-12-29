Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

GANDHAR OIL Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST
Livemint

GANDHAR OIL stock price went down today, 29 Dec 2023, by -1.83 %. The stock closed at 278 per share. The stock is currently trading at 272.9 per share. Investors should monitor GANDHAR OIL stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GANDHAR OIL Stock Price Today

GANDHAR OIL Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Gandhar Oil opened at 279.5 and closed at 278. The stock reached a high of 280.25 and a low of 272.5 throughout the day. The market capitalization of the company is 2670.87 crore. The 52-week high is 344.6, while the 52-week low is 269.3. The BSE volume for the day was 135,717 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Dec 2023, 08:13 AM IST GANDHAR OIL share price Live :GANDHAR OIL closed at ₹278 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of GANDHAR OIL shares traded on the BSE was 135,717 shares. The closing price of the shares was 278.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.