Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

GANDHAR OIL Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GANDHAR OIL stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2024, by 0.1 %. The stock closed at 250.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 250.95 per share. Investors should monitor GANDHAR OIL stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GANDHAR OIL Stock Price Today

GANDHAR OIL Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, GANDHAR OIL opened at 254.65 and closed at 250.7. The stock reached a high of 255 and a low of 249.65. The market capitalization of the company is 2456.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 344.6, while the 52-week low is 248.8. The BSE volume for the stock was 33,701 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST GANDHAR OIL share price NSE Live :GANDHAR OIL closed at ₹250.7 on last trading day

Based on the given data, the last day of trading for GANDHAR OIL on the BSE had a volume of 33,701 shares and a closing price of 250.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!