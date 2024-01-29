GANDHAR OIL Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

GANDHAR OIL Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, GANDHAR OIL opened at ₹254.65 and closed at ₹250.7. The stock reached a high of ₹255 and a low of ₹249.65. The market capitalization of the company is ₹2456.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹344.6, while the 52-week low is ₹248.8. The BSE volume for the stock was 33,701 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.