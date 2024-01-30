GANDHAR OIL share price Today Live Updates : GANDHAR OIL Suffers Losses in Trading Today

GANDHAR OIL Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of Gandhar Oil was ₹250.5 and the closing price was ₹250.95. The stock had a high of ₹254.5 and a low of ₹246.95. The market capitalization of Gandhar Oil is ₹2425.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹344.6 and the 52-week low is ₹248.8. The BSE volume for the stock was 116,724 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for GANDHAR OIL stock shows that the price is ₹247.8. There has been a percent change of -1.26 and a net change of -3.15. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.26% and the value has decreased by ₹3.15.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.71%
|3 Months
|-99999.99%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|-9.18%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
On the last day, GANDHAR OIL had a trading volume of 116,724 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
