GANDHAR OIL share price Today Live Updates : GANDHAR OIL Suffers Losses in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:58 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GANDHAR OIL stock price went down today, 30 Jan 2024, by -1.26 %. The stock closed at 250.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 247.8 per share. Investors should monitor GANDHAR OIL stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GANDHAR OIL Stock Price Today

GANDHAR OIL Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of Gandhar Oil was 250.5 and the closing price was 250.95. The stock had a high of 254.5 and a low of 246.95. The market capitalization of Gandhar Oil is 2425.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 344.6 and the 52-week low is 248.8. The BSE volume for the stock was 116,724 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

The current data for GANDHAR OIL stock shows that the price is 247.8. There has been a percent change of -1.26 and a net change of -3.15. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.26% and the value has decreased by 3.15.

30 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST GANDHAR OIL share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.71%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-9.18%
1 Year-99999.99%
The current data for GANDHAR OIL stock shows that the stock price is 247.8 with a percent change of -1.26 and a net change of -3.15. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.26% and dropped by 3.15. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.

30 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST GANDHAR OIL share price Live :GANDHAR OIL closed at ₹250.95 on last trading day

On the last day, GANDHAR OIL had a trading volume of 116,724 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 250.95.

