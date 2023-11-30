GANDHAR OIL share price Today Live Updates : GANDHAR OIL sees gains in today's trading

On the last day of trading, GANDHAR OIL opened at ₹295.4 and closed at ₹169. The stock had a high of ₹344.6 and a low of ₹295.4. The market capitalization of GANDHAR OIL is 0.0 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are not provided. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,551,169 shares.
The current data for GANDHAR OIL stock shows that the price is ₹309.5. There has been a significant percent change of 83.14, indicating a substantial increase in value. The net change is 140.5, further supporting the notion of a positive movement in the stock's price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Jio Financial Services
|224.35
|-1.7
|-0.75
|278.2
|204.65
|143806.6
|Mankind Pharma
|1896.0
|-2.25
|-0.12
|2039.95
|1240.75
|75951.57
The stock price of GANDHAR OIL has increased by 80.95%, with a net change of ₹136.8. The current stock price stands at ₹305.8.
The current day's high and low data for Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) ORD stock is as follows: Today's low price: ₹295.4 Today's high price: ₹344.6
On the last day of trading for Gandhar Oil on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 1,551,460. The closing price for the stock was ₹169.
