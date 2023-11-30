Hello User
GANDHAR OIL share price Today Live Updates : GANDHAR OIL sees gains in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 11:41 AM IST
Livemint

GANDHAR OIL stock price went up today, 30 Nov 2023, by 83.14 %. The stock closed at 169 per share. The stock is currently trading at 309.5 per share. Investors should monitor GANDHAR OIL stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GANDHAR OIL

On the last day of trading, GANDHAR OIL opened at 295.4 and closed at 169. The stock had a high of 344.6 and a low of 295.4. The market capitalization of GANDHAR OIL is 0.0 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are not provided. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,551,169 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Nov 2023, 11:41 AM IST GANDHAR OIL share price Today :GANDHAR OIL trading at ₹309.5, up 83.14% from yesterday's ₹169

The current data for GANDHAR OIL stock shows that the price is 309.5. There has been a significant percent change of 83.14, indicating a substantial increase in value. The net change is 140.5, further supporting the notion of a positive movement in the stock's price.

30 Nov 2023, 11:31 AM IST GANDHAR OIL share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Jio Financial Services224.35-1.7-0.75278.2204.65143806.6
Mankind Pharma1896.0-2.25-0.122039.951240.7575951.57
30 Nov 2023, 11:14 AM IST GANDHAR OIL share price update :GANDHAR OIL trading at ₹305.8, up 80.95% from yesterday's ₹169

The stock price of GANDHAR OIL has increased by 80.95%, with a net change of 136.8. The current stock price stands at 305.8.

30 Nov 2023, 11:13 AM IST GANDHAR OIL REFINERY (INDIA) ORD share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high and low data for Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) ORD stock is as follows: Today's low price: 295.4 Today's high price: 344.6

30 Nov 2023, 10:38 AM IST GANDHAR OIL share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Jio Financial Services224.15-1.9-0.84278.2204.65143806.6
Mankind Pharma1902.03.750.22039.951240.7576191.92
30 Nov 2023, 10:20 AM IST GANDHAR OIL share price Live :GANDHAR OIL closed at ₹169 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Gandhar Oil on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 1,551,460. The closing price for the stock was 169.

