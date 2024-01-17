Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day of Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation, the open price was ₹451.55, the close price was ₹450.2, the high was ₹457.05, and the low was ₹446.5. The market capitalization was ₹3745.33 crore. The 52-week high was ₹491.3, and the 52-week low was ₹261.3. The BSE volume was 9583 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
