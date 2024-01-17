Hello User
Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:32 AM IST Trade
Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation stock price went down today, 17 Jan 2024, by -0.23 %. The stock closed at 450.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 449.15 per share. Investors should monitor Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation Stock Price Today

Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day of Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation, the open price was 451.55, the close price was 450.2, the high was 457.05, and the low was 446.5. The market capitalization was 3745.33 crore. The 52-week high was 491.3, and the 52-week low was 261.3. The BSE volume was 9583 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2024, 11:32 AM IST Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation share price live: Stock Peers

17 Jan 2024, 11:11 AM IST Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation stock is 446.5, while the high price is 457.05.

17 Jan 2024, 11:00 AM IST Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation share price Live :Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation closed at ₹450.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 9583. The closing price for the stock was 450.2.

