Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Ganesh Housing Finance Corp Sees Stock Surge

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 18 Jan 2024, by 14.19 %. The stock closed at 450.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 514.1 per share. Investors should monitor Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation Stock Price Today

Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation, the stock opened at 451.55 and closed at 450.2. The highest price reached during the day was 530, while the lowest price was 446.5. The market capitalization of the company is 4,286.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 491.3, and the 52-week low is 261.3. The BSE volume for the day was 131,695 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation share price Today :Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation trading at ₹514.1, up 14.19% from yesterday's ₹450.2

The stock price of Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation has increased by 14.19% to reach 514.1. This represents a net change of 63.9.

18 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation share price Live :Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation closed at ₹450.2 on last trading day

On the last day, Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation had a trading volume of 131,695 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 450.2.

