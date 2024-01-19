Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 19 Jan 2024

Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation had an open price of ₹523 and a close price of ₹514.1. The stock reached a high of ₹535 and a low of ₹488.15. The company has a market capitalization of ₹4336.55 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹530 and a low of ₹261.3. The stock had a trading volume of 72,896 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.