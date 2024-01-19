Hello User
Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 19 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 19 Jan 2024, by 1.16 %. The stock closed at 514.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 520.05 per share. Investors should monitor Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation Stock Price Today

Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation had an open price of 523 and a close price of 514.1. The stock reached a high of 535 and a low of 488.15. The company has a market capitalization of 4336.55 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 530 and a low of 261.3. The stock had a trading volume of 72,896 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jan 2024, 08:17 AM IST Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation share price Live :Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation closed at ₹514.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation had a volume of 72,896 shares and closed at a price of 514.1.

