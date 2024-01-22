Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation sees stock price rise

Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation Share Price Today : Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation's stock opened at ₹609.9 and closed at ₹601.75 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was ₹694.15, while the low was ₹581. The company has a market capitalization of ₹5597.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹614, and the 52-week low is ₹261.3. The stock had a trading volume of 91,060 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation share price update :Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation trading at ₹671.3, up 11.56% from yesterday's ₹601.75
Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation stock has experienced a 11.56% increase in price, resulting in a net change of ₹69.55. The current price of the stock is ₹671.3.
Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation share price NSE Live :Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation trading at ₹671.3, up 11.56% from yesterday's ₹601.75
Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation stock is currently priced at ₹671.3 with a percent change of 11.56. This represents a net change of 69.55.
Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Welspun Enterprises
|328.15
|-4.05
|-1.22
|350.0
|117.35
|4921.69
|J Kumar Infraprojects
|579.0
|-1.4
|-0.24
|635.1
|229.0
|4381.03
|Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation
|671.3
|69.55
|11.56
|614.0
|261.3
|5597.78
|Kolte Patil Developers
|535.0
|1.8
|0.34
|584.0
|231.0
|4066.24
|Inox Green Energy Services
|136.8
|-0.7
|-0.51
|149.5
|38.5
|3993.73
Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation share price live: Today's Price range
The stock of Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation reached a low price of ₹581 and a high price of ₹694.15 on the current day.
Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation Live Updates
GANESH HOUSING FINANCE CORPORATION
GANESH HOUSING FINANCE CORPORATION
Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation share price update :Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation trading at ₹671.3, up 11.56% from yesterday's ₹601.75
The stock price of Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation has increased by 11.56%, with a net change of ₹69.55. The current stock price is ₹671.3.
Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|34.99%
|3 Months
|39.56%
|6 Months
|34.84%
|YTD
|44.62%
|1 Year
|59.3%
Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation share price Today :Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation trading at ₹671.3, up 11.56% from yesterday's ₹601.75
Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation stock has seen a significant increase in price, with a percent change of 11.56% and a net change of ₹69.55. The current price of the stock is ₹671.3. This suggests that there is positive momentum in the stock and investors may be optimistic about the company's future prospects.
Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation share price Live :Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation closed at ₹601.75 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation had a volume of 91060 shares and closed at a price of ₹601.75.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!