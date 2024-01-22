Hello User
Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation sees stock price rise

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 11:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 22 Jan 2024, by 11.56 %. The stock closed at 601.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 671.3 per share. Investors should monitor Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation Stock Price Today

Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation Share Price Today : Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation's stock opened at 609.9 and closed at 601.75 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was 694.15, while the low was 581. The company has a market capitalization of 5597.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 614, and the 52-week low is 261.3. The stock had a trading volume of 91,060 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:13 AM IST Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation share price update :Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation trading at ₹671.3, up 11.56% from yesterday's ₹601.75

Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation stock has experienced a 11.56% increase in price, resulting in a net change of 69.55. The current price of the stock is 671.3.

22 Jan 2024, 10:34 AM IST Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Welspun Enterprises328.15-4.05-1.22350.0117.354921.69
J Kumar Infraprojects579.0-1.4-0.24635.1229.04381.03
Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation671.369.5511.56614.0261.35597.78
Kolte Patil Developers535.01.80.34584.0231.04066.24
Inox Green Energy Services136.8-0.7-0.51149.538.53993.73
22 Jan 2024, 10:28 AM IST Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation reached a low price of 581 and a high price of 694.15 on the current day.

22 Jan 2024, 10:04 AM IST Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:36 AM IST Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week34.99%
3 Months39.56%
6 Months34.84%
YTD44.62%
1 Year59.3%
22 Jan 2024, 08:14 AM IST Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation share price Live :Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation closed at ₹601.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation had a volume of 91060 shares and closed at a price of 601.75.

