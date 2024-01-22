Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation sees stock price rise

Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation Share Price Today : Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation's stock opened at ₹609.9 and closed at ₹601.75 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was ₹694.15, while the low was ₹581. The company has a market capitalization of ₹5597.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹614, and the 52-week low is ₹261.3. The stock had a trading volume of 91,060 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.