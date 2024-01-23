Hello User
Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation stocks plummet in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 11:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2024, by -6.17 %. The stock closed at 671.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 629.85 per share. Investors should monitor Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation Stock Price Today

Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation Share Price Today : Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation's stock had a stable trading day, with an open price of 660 and a close price of 671.3. The stock's highest price for the day was also 660, while the lowest price was also 660. The company's market capitalization stands at 5,503.55 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 614 and the 52-week low is 261.3. There were only 94 shares traded on the BSE for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 11:16 AM IST Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high for Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation stock is 688.6, while the low is 616.35.

23 Jan 2024, 11:03 AM IST Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation share price NSE Live :Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation trading at ₹629.85, down -6.17% from yesterday's ₹671.3

The current data for Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation stock shows that the price is 629.85, which represents a decrease of 6.17%. The net change is -41.45, indicating a decline in the stock's value.

23 Jan 2024, 10:45 AM IST Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation share price Today :Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation trading at ₹622.85, down -7.22% from yesterday's ₹671.3

The current data for Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation stock shows that the price is 622.85, with a percent change of -7.22 and a net change of -48.45. This means that the stock has experienced a significant decrease in value, with a negative percent change and net change. Investors should be cautious when considering this stock as it has shown a downward trend.

23 Jan 2024, 10:38 AM IST Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Puravankara229.25-5.8-2.47243.959.355437.81
Indiabulls Real Estate100.45-0.93-0.92104.645.945435.1
Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation626.05-45.25-6.74614.0261.35220.45
Hindustan Construction Company33.83-0.26-0.7635.312.55118.4
TARC157.5-1.35-0.85184.933.44647.77
23 Jan 2024, 10:26 AM IST Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation stock today was 619.3, while the high price reached 688.6.

23 Jan 2024, 09:56 AM IST Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation Live Updates

23 Jan 2024, 09:48 AM IST Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week48.88%
3 Months55.58%
6 Months49.78%
YTD60.64%
1 Year81.44%
23 Jan 2024, 09:42 AM IST Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation share price Today :Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation trading at ₹656.25, down -2.24% from yesterday's ₹671.3

The stock price of Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation is currently 656.25, which represents a decrease of 2.24 percent. The net change in the stock price is -15.05.

23 Jan 2024, 09:13 AM IST Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation share price Live :Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation closed at ₹671.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation on the BSE, a total of 94 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 671.3.

