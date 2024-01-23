Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation stocks plummet in trading today

Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation Share Price Today : Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation's stock had a stable trading day, with an open price of ₹660 and a close price of ₹671.3. The stock's highest price for the day was also ₹660, while the lowest price was also ₹660. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹5,503.55 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹614 and the 52-week low is ₹261.3. There were only 94 shares traded on the BSE for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current day's high for Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation stock is ₹688.6, while the low is ₹616.35.
The current data for Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation stock shows that the price is ₹629.85, which represents a decrease of 6.17%. The net change is -41.45, indicating a decline in the stock's value.
The current data for Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation stock shows that the price is ₹622.85, with a percent change of -7.22 and a net change of -48.45. This means that the stock has experienced a significant decrease in value, with a negative percent change and net change. Investors should be cautious when considering this stock as it has shown a downward trend.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Puravankara
|229.25
|-5.8
|-2.47
|243.9
|59.35
|5437.81
|Indiabulls Real Estate
|100.45
|-0.93
|-0.92
|104.6
|45.94
|5435.1
|Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation
|626.05
|-45.25
|-6.74
|614.0
|261.3
|5220.45
|Hindustan Construction Company
|33.83
|-0.26
|-0.76
|35.3
|12.5
|5118.4
|TARC
|157.5
|-1.35
|-0.85
|184.9
|33.4
|4647.77
The low price of Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation stock today was ₹619.3, while the high price reached ₹688.6.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|48.88%
|3 Months
|55.58%
|6 Months
|49.78%
|YTD
|60.64%
|1 Year
|81.44%
The stock price of Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation is currently ₹656.25, which represents a decrease of 2.24 percent. The net change in the stock price is -15.05.
On the last day of trading for Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation on the BSE, a total of 94 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was ₹671.3.
