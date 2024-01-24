Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

Hello User
1 min read . 08:13 AM IST
Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2024, by -4.68 %. The stock closed at 671.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 639.85 per share. Investors should monitor Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation Stock Price Today

Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation saw the stock open at 660 and close at 671.3. The stock had a high of 688.6 and a low of 615 during the day. The market capitalization for the company is 5,335.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 614 and the 52-week low is 261.3. The BSE volume for the stock was 100,172 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation share price Live :Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation closed at ₹671.3 on last trading day

On the last day, Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation had a trading volume of 100,172 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 671.3.

