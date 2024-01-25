Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation Sees Stock Gains

Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation opened at ₹656.3 and closed at ₹639.85. The stock reached a high of ₹701 and a low of ₹620.95. The market capitalization of the company is ₹5,737.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹614 and the 52-week low is ₹261.3. The stock had a trading volume of 78,550 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.