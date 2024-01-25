Hello User
Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation Sees Stock Gains

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 1.88 %. The stock closed at 688.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 701.05 per share. Investors should monitor Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation Stock Price Today

Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation opened at 656.3 and closed at 639.85. The stock reached a high of 701 and a low of 620.95. The market capitalization of the company is 5,737.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 614 and the 52-week low is 261.3. The stock had a trading volume of 78,550 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:13 AM IST Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation share price Today :Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation trading at ₹701.05, up 1.88% from yesterday's ₹688.1

The current stock price of Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation is 701.05, with a percent change of 1.88 and a net change of 12.95. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.88% compared to the previous trading day, resulting in a net increase of 12.95.

25 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation share price Live :Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation closed at ₹639.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation had a BSE volume of 78,550 shares. The closing price for the stock was 639.85.

