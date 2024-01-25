Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation Sees Stock Gains

Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation opened at ₹656.3 and closed at ₹639.85. The stock reached a high of ₹701 and a low of ₹620.95. The market capitalization of the company is ₹5,737.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹614 and the 52-week low is ₹261.3. The stock had a trading volume of 78,550 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation is ₹701.05, with a percent change of 1.88 and a net change of 12.95. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.88% compared to the previous trading day, resulting in a net increase of ₹12.95.
On the last day of trading, Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation had a BSE volume of 78,550 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹639.85.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!