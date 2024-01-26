Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 26 Jan 2024

Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation opened at ₹701.05 and closed at ₹688.1. The stock had a high of ₹749 and a low of ₹673.35. The market capitalization of the company stood at ₹6,203.58 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹614 and ₹261.3 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 72,547 shares.
26 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST
