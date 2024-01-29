Hello User
Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2024, by 8.12 %. The stock closed at 688.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 743.95 per share. Investors should monitor Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation Stock Price Today

Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation opened at 701.05 and closed at 688.1. The stock had a high of 749 and a low of 673.35. The market capitalization of the company is 6203.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 749 and the 52-week low is 261.3. The BSE volume for the stock was 72,547 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation share price NSE Live :Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation closed at ₹688.1 on last trading day

On the last day, Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation had a trading volume of 72,547 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price of the stock was 688.1.

