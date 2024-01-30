Hello User
Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 2.71 %. The stock closed at 743.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 764.1 per share. Investors should monitor Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation Stock Price Today

Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation opened at 748 and closed at 743.95. The stock had a high of 794 and a low of 739. The market capitalization of the company is 6,371.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 749 and the 52-week low is 261.3. The BSE volume for the day was 56,946 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 09:49 AM IST Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation share price update :Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation trading at ₹764.1, up 2.71% from yesterday's ₹743.95

The current data of Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation stock shows that the price is 764.1. There has been a 2.71% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 20.15.

30 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week26.77%
3 Months80.95%
6 Months70.46%
YTD83.33%
1 Year126.23%
30 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation share price Live :Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation closed at ₹743.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation had a volume of 56,946 shares and closed at a price of 743.95.

