Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation sees positive trading day

Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation opened at ₹748 and closed at ₹743.95. The stock had a high of ₹794 and a low of ₹739. The market capitalization of the company is ₹6,371.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹749 and the 52-week low is ₹261.3. The BSE volume for the day was 56,946 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation stock shows that the price is ₹764.1. There has been a 2.71% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 20.15.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|26.77%
|3 Months
|80.95%
|6 Months
|70.46%
|YTD
|83.33%
|1 Year
|126.23%
The current data for Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation stock shows that the price of the stock is ₹764.1. The stock has experienced a percent change of 2.71, which indicates a positive movement. The net change in the stock price is 20.15, indicating an increase in value. Overall, this data suggests that the stock of Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation has seen a positive movement in its price.
On the last day of trading, Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation had a volume of 56,946 shares and closed at a price of ₹743.95.
