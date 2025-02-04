Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live blog for 04 Feb 2025

Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Garuda Construction and Engineer opened at ₹123.10 and closed slightly lower at ₹122.90. The stock experienced a high of ₹125.65 and a low of ₹121.85 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹1,196.89 crore, the stock is positioned well within its 52-week range, having peaked at ₹153.50 and dipped to ₹76.02. A total of 50,928 shares were traded on BSE.
Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Garuda Construction And Engineer share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹125.65 & ₹121.85 yesterday to end at ₹122.10. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.