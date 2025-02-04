Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live blog for 04 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 12:20 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Today Live Updates : Garuda Construction And Engineer stock price went down today, 04 Feb 2025, by -0.65 %. The stock closed at 122.90 per share. The stock is currently trading at 122.10 per share. Investors should monitor Garuda Construction And Engineer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Today Live Updates

Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Garuda Construction and Engineer opened at 123.10 and closed slightly lower at 122.90. The stock experienced a high of 125.65 and a low of 121.85 during the session. With a market capitalization of 1,196.89 crore, the stock is positioned well within its 52-week range, having peaked at 153.50 and dipped to 76.02. A total of 50,928 shares were traded on BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Feb 2025, 12:20 PM IST Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live Updates: Garuda Construction And Engineer Short Term and Long Term Trends

Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Garuda Construction And Engineer share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

04 Feb 2025, 11:21 AM IST Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live Updates: Garuda Construction And Engineer closed at ₹122.90 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 125.65 & 121.85 yesterday to end at 122.10. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.