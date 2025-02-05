Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live blog for 05 Feb 2025

Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Garuda Construction and Engineer opened at ₹123.10 and closed slightly lower at ₹122.90. The stock reached a high of ₹127.20 and a low of ₹121.85 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of ₹1,142.46 crore, the company's shares traded at a volume of 173,269 on the BSE. Over the past year, Garuda's stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹153.50 and a low of ₹76.02.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹127.20 & ₹121.85 yesterday to end at ₹126.60. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.