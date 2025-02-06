Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live blog for 06 Feb 2025

Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Garuda Construction and Engineer opened at ₹125.50 and closed at ₹126.30, showing a modest increase. The stock reached a high of ₹135 and maintained a low of ₹125.50 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹1234.20 crore, the shares traded on the BSE totaled 308,101. The company's 52-week high stands at ₹153.50, while the low is ₹76.02.
06 Feb 2025, 08:04 AM IST
Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live Updates: Garuda Construction And Engineer closed at ₹126.30 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹135 & ₹125.50 yesterday to end at ₹132.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend