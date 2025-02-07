Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live blog for 07 Feb 2025

Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Garuda Construction and Engineer opened at ₹133.05 and closed at ₹132.65, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹135.80 and a low of ₹131.40 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹1251.41 crore, the stock remains below its 52-week high of ₹153.50 and above its low of ₹76.02. The BSE recorded a volume of 71,912 shares traded.
07 Feb 2025, 08:01 AM IST
