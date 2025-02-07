Hello User
Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live blog for 07 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Today Live Updates : Garuda Construction And Engineer stock price went up today, 07 Feb 2025, by 1.39 %. The stock closed at 132.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 134.50 per share. Investors should monitor Garuda Construction And Engineer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Today Live Updates

Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Garuda Construction and Engineer opened at 133.05 and closed at 132.65, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 135.80 and a low of 131.40 during the day. With a market capitalization of 1251.41 crore, the stock remains below its 52-week high of 153.50 and above its low of 76.02. The BSE recorded a volume of 71,912 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2025, 08:01 AM IST Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live Updates: Garuda Construction And Engineer closed at ₹132.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 135.80 & 131.40 yesterday to end at 134.50. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

