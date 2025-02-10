Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live blog for 10 Feb 2025

Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Garuda Construction and Engineer opened at ₹134.80 and closed at ₹133.15, with a high of ₹134.80 and a low of ₹124. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹1,174.19 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹153.50 and a low of ₹76.02. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 226,320 shares for the day.
10 Feb 2025, 08:01 AM IST
Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live Updates: Garuda Construction And Engineer closed at ₹133.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹134.80 & ₹124 yesterday to end at ₹126.20. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.