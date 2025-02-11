Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live blog for 11 Feb 2025

Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Garuda Construction and Engineer opened at ₹118.30 and closed at ₹125.65, marking a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹122 and a low of ₹113.75 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹1,088.59 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹153.50 and a low of ₹76.02. The BSE volume recorded was 117,618 shares.
11 Feb 2025, 08:01 AM IST
Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live Updates: Garuda Construction And Engineer closed at ₹125.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹122 & ₹113.75 yesterday to end at ₹117. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.