Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live blog for 11 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Today Live Updates : Garuda Construction And Engineer stock price went down today, 11 Feb 2025, by -6.88 %. The stock closed at 125.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 117 per share. Investors should monitor Garuda Construction And Engineer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Today Live Updates

Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Garuda Construction and Engineer opened at 118.30 and closed at 125.65, marking a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 122 and a low of 113.75 during the day. With a market capitalization of 1,088.59 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of 153.50 and a low of 76.02. The BSE volume recorded was 117,618 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Feb 2025, 08:01 AM IST Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live Updates: Garuda Construction And Engineer closed at ₹125.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 122 & 113.75 yesterday to end at 117. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

