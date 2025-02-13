Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live blog for 13 Feb 2025

Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Garuda Construction and Engineer opened at ₹114.95 and closed at ₹111.40, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹116.55 and a low of ₹104.75 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹1,078.82 crore, the stock remains below its 52-week high of ₹153.50 and above its low of ₹76.02. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 156,948 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹116.55 & ₹104.75 yesterday to end at ₹115.95. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.