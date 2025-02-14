Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live blog for 14 Feb 2025

Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Garuda Construction and Engineer opened at ₹115.15 and closed at ₹115.95, showing a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹117.50 and a low of ₹112 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹1,049.98 crores, the stock remains below its 52-week high of ₹153.50 and above its 52-week low of ₹76.02. The BSE volume for the day was 90,938 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹117.50 & ₹112 yesterday to end at ₹112.85. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.