Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live blog for 17 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Today Live Updates : Garuda Construction And Engineer stock price went down today, 17 Feb 2025, by -4.30 %. The stock closed at 112.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 108 per share. Investors should monitor Garuda Construction And Engineer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Garuda Construction and Engineering opened at 112.90 and closed slightly lower at 112.85. The stock reached a high of 114.55 and a low of 104.80 during the day. With a market capitalization of 1004.85 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of 153.50 and a low of 76.02. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 96,252 shares.

17 Feb 2025, 08:04 AM IST Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live Updates: Garuda Construction And Engineer closed at ₹112.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 114.55 & 104.80 yesterday to end at 108. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.