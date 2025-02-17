Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live blog for 17 Feb 2025

Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Garuda Construction and Engineering opened at ₹112.90 and closed slightly lower at ₹112.85. The stock reached a high of ₹114.55 and a low of ₹104.80 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹1004.85 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹153.50 and a low of ₹76.02. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 96,252 shares.
17 Feb 2025, 08:04 AM IST
Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live Updates: Garuda Construction And Engineer closed at ₹112.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹114.55 & ₹104.80 yesterday to end at ₹108. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.