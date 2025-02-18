Hello User
Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Today Live Updates : Garuda Construction And Engineer stock price went up today, 18 Feb 2025, by 0.05 %. The stock closed at 108.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 108.80 per share. Investors should monitor Garuda Construction And Engineer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Today Live Updates

Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Garuda Construction and Engineering opened at 110 and closed at 108.75, experiencing a decline. The stock reached a high of 111.25 and a low of 103.95 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at 1,012.29 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 153.50 and a low of 76.02, with a trading volume of 108,104 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Feb 2025, 08:03 AM IST Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live Updates: Garuda Construction And Engineer closed at ₹108.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 111.25 & 103.95 yesterday to end at 108.80. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

