Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025

Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Garuda Construction and Engineering opened at ₹110 and closed at ₹108.75, experiencing a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹111.25 and a low of ₹103.95 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹1,012.29 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹153.50 and a low of ₹76.02, with a trading volume of 108,104 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹111.25 & ₹103.95 yesterday to end at ₹108.80. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.