Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Highlights : Garuda Construction And Engineer closed today at ₹109.90, up 8.81% from yesterday's ₹101

3 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2025, 08:01 PM IST
Livemint

Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Highlights : Garuda Construction And Engineer stock price went up today, 18 Mar 2025, by 8.81 %. The stock closed at 101 per share. The stock is currently trading at 109.90 per share. Investors should monitor Garuda Construction And Engineer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Highlights Premium
Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Highlights

Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Garuda Construction and Engineer opened at 103.95 and closed lower at 101.90. The stock reached a high of 103.95 and a low of 100.35, with a total trading volume of 28,788 shares. The company's market capitalization stood at 934.70 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 153.50 and a low of 76.02.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Mar 2025, 08:01:38 PM IST

Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live Updates: Garuda Construction And Engineer has a 0.93% MF holding & 6.65% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 1.13% in to 0.93% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 13.10% in to 6.65% in quarter.

18 Mar 2025, 07:30:01 PM IST

Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Garuda Construction And Engineer has a ROE of 36.14% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 34.46% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 0.00% & 0.00% respectively.

18 Mar 2025, 06:04:26 PM IST

Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live Updates: Garuda Construction And Engineer's share price increased by 8.81% today, reaching 109.90, while its competitors show varied performance. While Abans Holdings is experiencing a decline, other peers like Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers, Rossell Techsys, and Bio Green Papers Ord B are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 1.45% and 1.53%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers212.3518.559.57330.3170.01031.22
Rossell Techsys253.19.453.88567.95243.65946.28
Garuda Construction And Engineer109.98.98.81153.576.021021.61
Abans Holdings182.7-3.7-1.98625.0166.0923.77
Bio Green Papers Ord B90.750.00.090.7515.00.0
18 Mar 2025, 05:30:13 PM IST

Garuda Construction And Engineer Live Updates: Garuda Construction And Engineer share price live: Today's Price range

Garuda Construction And Engineer Live Updates: Garuda Construction And Engineer's stock experienced a low of 100.90 and reached a high of 110.85 today. This range indicates a fluctuation of 9.95, reflecting market activity and investor sentiment throughout the trading session.

18 Mar 2025, 03:52:55 PM IST

18 Mar 2025, 03:34:48 PM IST

18 Mar 2025, 02:56:36 PM IST

18 Mar 2025, 02:55:34 PM IST

18 Mar 2025, 01:01:19 PM IST

18 Mar 2025, 12:24:19 PM IST

18 Mar 2025, 12:24:13 PM IST

18 Mar 2025, 11:12:05 AM IST

Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

18 Mar 2025, 10:12:43 AM IST

18 Mar 2025, 09:54:58 AM IST

18 Mar 2025, 08:03:42 AM IST

Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live Updates: Garuda Construction And Engineer closed at ₹101.90 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 103.95 & 100.35 yesterday to end at 100.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

