Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Highlights : Garuda Construction And Engineer closed today at ₹109.90, up 8.81% from yesterday's ₹101

Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Garuda Construction and Engineer opened at ₹103.95 and closed lower at ₹101.90. The stock reached a high of ₹103.95 and a low of ₹100.35, with a total trading volume of 28,788 shares. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹934.70 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹153.50 and a low of ₹76.02.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information
Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live Updates: Garuda Construction And Engineer has a 0.93% MF holding & 6.65% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 1.13% in to 0.93% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 13.10% in to 6.65% in quarter.
Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
Garuda Construction And Engineer has a ROE of 36.14% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 34.46% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 0.00% & 0.00% respectively.
Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live Updates: Garuda Construction And Engineer's share price increased by 8.81% today, reaching ₹109.90, while its competitors show varied performance. While Abans Holdings is experiencing a decline, other peers like Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers, Rossell Techsys, and Bio Green Papers Ord B are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 1.45% and 1.53%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers
|212.35
|18.55
|9.57
|330.3
|170.0
|1031.22
|Rossell Techsys
|253.1
|9.45
|3.88
|567.95
|243.65
|946.28
|Garuda Construction And Engineer
|109.9
|8.9
|8.81
|153.5
|76.02
|1021.61
|Abans Holdings
|182.7
|-3.7
|-1.98
|625.0
|166.0
|923.77
|Bio Green Papers Ord B
|90.75
|0.0
|0.0
|90.75
|15.0
|0.0
Garuda Construction And Engineer Live Updates: Garuda Construction And Engineer share price live: Today's Price range
Garuda Construction And Engineer Live Updates: Garuda Construction And Engineer's stock experienced a low of ₹100.90 and reached a high of ₹110.85 today. This range indicates a fluctuation of ₹9.95, reflecting market activity and investor sentiment throughout the trading session.
Garuda Construction And Engineer Live Updates: Garuda Construction And Engineer closed today at ₹109.90, up 8.81% from yesterday's ₹101
Garuda Construction And Engineer Live Updates: Garuda Construction And Engineer share price closed the day at ₹109.90 - a 8.81% higher than the previous closing price.
Garuda Construction And Engineer Live Updates:
Garuda Construction And Engineer Live Updates: Garuda Construction And Engineer Short Term and Long Term Trends
Garuda Construction And Engineer Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Garuda Construction And Engineer share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Garuda Construction And Engineer Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|103.97
|10 Days
|104.73
|20 Days
|107.01
|50 Days
|120.00
|100 Days
|109.07
|300 Days
|108.82
Garuda Construction And Engineer Live Updates: Garuda Construction And Engineer share price live: Today's Price range
Garuda Construction And Engineer Live Updates: Garuda Construction and Engineer's stock today recorded a low of ₹100.90 and reached a high of ₹104.85. This fluctuation indicates a trading range of ₹3.95, reflecting market dynamics and investor sentiment for the day.
Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|103.97
|10 Days
|104.73
|20 Days
|107.01
|50 Days
|120.00
|100 Days
|109.07
|300 Days
|108.82
Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live Updates: Garuda Construction And Engineer Short Term and Long Term Trends
Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Garuda Construction And Engineer share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live Updates: Garuda Construction and Engineer's share price increased by 2.62% today, reaching ₹103.65, while its competitors displayed mixed performance. Companies like Rossell Techsys and Abans Holdings are experiencing declines, whereas Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers and Bio Green Papers Ord B are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.10% and 1.16%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers
|203.1
|9.3
|4.8
|330.3
|170.0
|986.3
|Rossell Techsys
|238.35
|-5.3
|-2.18
|567.95
|243.65
|891.14
|Garuda Construction And Engineer
|103.65
|2.65
|2.62
|153.5
|76.02
|963.51
|Abans Holdings
|182.7
|-3.7
|-1.98
|625.0
|166.0
|923.77
|Bio Green Papers Ord B
|90.75
|0.0
|0.0
|90.75
|15.0
|0.0
Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live Updates:
Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live Updates: Garuda Construction and Engineer's share price increased by 2.72% today, reaching ₹103.75, while its competitors are showing mixed results. While Rossell Techsys is experiencing a decline, other peers like Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers, Abans Holdings, and Bio Green Papers Ord B are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.85% and 0.76%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers
|197.15
|3.35
|1.73
|330.3
|170.0
|957.41
|Rossell Techsys
|240.0
|-3.65
|-1.5
|567.95
|243.65
|897.31
|Garuda Construction And Engineer
|103.75
|2.75
|2.72
|153.5
|76.02
|964.44
|Abans Holdings
|186.4
|0.0
|0.0
|625.0
|166.0
|942.47
|Bio Green Papers Ord B
|90.75
|0.0
|0.0
|90.75
|15.0
|0.0
Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live Updates: Garuda Construction And Engineer closed at ₹101.90 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹103.95 & ₹100.35 yesterday to end at ₹100.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend