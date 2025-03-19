Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Highlights : Garuda Construction And Engineer closed today at ₹ 113.65, up 3.74% from yesterday's ₹ 109.55

Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Highlights : Garuda Construction And Engineer stock price went up today, 19 Mar 2025, by 3.74 %. The stock closed at 109.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 113.65 per share. Investors should monitor Garuda Construction And Engineer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.