Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Highlights : Garuda Construction And Engineer closed today at 113.65, up 3.74% from yesterday's 109.55

3 min read . 08:00 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Highlights : Garuda Construction And Engineer stock price went up today, 19 Mar 2025, by 3.74 %. The stock closed at 109.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 113.65 per share. Investors should monitor Garuda Construction And Engineer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Highlights

Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Garuda Construction And Engineer opened at 100.90 and closed at 101. The stock experienced a high of 110.85 and a low of 100.90, reflecting some volatility. The market capitalization stood at 1021.61 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 153.50 and a low of 76.02. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 59,561 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Mar 2025, 08:00 PM IST Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live Updates: Garuda Construction And Engineer has a 0.93% MF holding & 6.65% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 1.13% in to 0.93% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 13.10% in to 6.65% in quarter.

19 Mar 2025, 07:30 PM IST Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Garuda Construction And Engineer has a ROE of 36.14% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 34.46% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 0.00% & 0.00% respectively.

19 Mar 2025, 06:05 PM IST Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live Updates: Garuda Construction and Engineer's share price increased by 3.74% today, reaching 113.65, amidst a mixed performance among its peers. While Abans Holdings is experiencing a decline, companies like Bio Green Papers Ord B, Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers, and Rossell Techsys are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.32% and 0.20%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bio Green Papers Ord B90.750.00.090.7515.00.0
Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers217.04.652.19330.3170.01053.8
Garuda Construction And Engineer113.654.13.74153.576.021056.47
Abans Holdings180.0-2.7-1.48625.0166.0910.11
Rossell Techsys265.7512.655.0567.95231.5993.58
19 Mar 2025, 05:34 PM IST Garuda Construction And Engineer Live Updates: Garuda Construction And Engineer share price live: Today's Price range

Garuda Construction And Engineer Live Updates: Garuda Construction and Engineer's stock exhibited a trading range today, hitting a low of 108.50 and reaching a high of 114.80. This fluctuation indicates a market response, reflecting investor sentiment and potential volatility in the stock's performance throughout the trading session.

19 Mar 2025, 03:48 PM IST Garuda Construction And Engineer Live Updates: Garuda Construction And Engineer closed today at ₹113.65, up 3.74% from yesterday's ₹109.55

Garuda Construction And Engineer Live Updates: Garuda Construction And Engineer share price closed the day at 113.65 - a 3.74% higher than the previous closing price.

19 Mar 2025, 01:03 PM IST Garuda Construction And Engineer Live Updates: Garuda Construction And Engineer share price live: Today's Price range

Garuda Construction And Engineer Live Updates: Garuda Construction and Engineer's stock experienced a low of 108.50 and reached a high of 112.95 today. The trading range indicates some volatility, highlighting investor interest and market activity around the stock during the session.

19 Mar 2025, 11:10 AM IST Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live Updates: Garuda Construction and Engineer's share price increased by 2.37% today, reaching 112.15, while its competitors showed mixed performance. Some peers, like Abans Holdings, are experiencing declines, whereas others such as Bio Green Papers Ord B, Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers, and Rossell Techsys are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.20% and 0.26%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bio Green Papers Ord B90.750.00.090.7515.00.0
Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers215.32.951.39330.3170.01045.55
Garuda Construction And Engineer112.152.62.37153.576.021042.53
Abans Holdings179.05-3.65-2.0625.0166.0905.31
Rossell Techsys263.4510.354.09567.95231.5984.98
19 Mar 2025, 09:50 AM IST Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live Updates: Garuda Construction and Engineer's share price increased by 1.83% today, reaching 111.55, while its competitors showed mixed results. Some peers, including Abans Holdings and Rossell Techsys, experienced declines, whereas others like Bio Green Papers Ord B and Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, were up by 0.04% and 0.12%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bio Green Papers Ord B90.750.00.090.7515.00.0
Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers216.03.651.72330.3170.01048.95
Garuda Construction And Engineer111.552.01.83153.576.021036.95
Abans Holdings182.7-3.7-1.98625.0166.0923.77
Rossell Techsys249.0-4.1-1.62567.95243.65930.96
19 Mar 2025, 08:01 AM IST Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live Updates: Garuda Construction And Engineer closed at ₹101 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 110.85 & 100.90 yesterday to end at 109.90. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.