Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Highlights : Garuda Construction And Engineer closed today at 113.65, up 3.74% from yesterday's 109.55

Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Garuda Construction And Engineer opened at ₹100.90 and closed at ₹101. The stock experienced a high of ₹110.85 and a low of ₹100.90, reflecting some volatility. The market capitalization stood at ₹1021.61 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹153.50 and a low of ₹76.02. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 59,561 shares.
Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live Updates: Garuda Construction And Engineer has a 0.93% MF holding & 6.65% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 1.13% in to 0.93% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 13.10% in to 6.65% in quarter.
Garuda Construction And Engineer has a ROE of 36.14% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 34.46% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 0.00% & 0.00% respectively.
Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live Updates: Garuda Construction and Engineer's share price increased by 3.74% today, reaching ₹113.65, amidst a mixed performance among its peers. While Abans Holdings is experiencing a decline, companies like Bio Green Papers Ord B, Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers, and Rossell Techsys are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.32% and 0.20%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bio Green Papers Ord B
|90.75
|0.0
|0.0
|90.75
|15.0
|0.0
|Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers
|217.0
|4.65
|2.19
|330.3
|170.0
|1053.8
|Garuda Construction And Engineer
|113.65
|4.1
|3.74
|153.5
|76.02
|1056.47
|Abans Holdings
|180.0
|-2.7
|-1.48
|625.0
|166.0
|910.11
|Rossell Techsys
|265.75
|12.65
|5.0
|567.95
|231.5
|993.58
Garuda Construction And Engineer Live Updates: Garuda Construction and Engineer's stock exhibited a trading range today, hitting a low of ₹108.50 and reaching a high of ₹114.80. This fluctuation indicates a market response, reflecting investor sentiment and potential volatility in the stock's performance throughout the trading session.
Garuda Construction And Engineer Live Updates: Garuda Construction And Engineer share price closed the day at ₹113.65 - a 3.74% higher than the previous closing price.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|103.97
|10 Days
|104.73
|20 Days
|107.01
|50 Days
|120.00
|100 Days
|109.07
|300 Days
|108.82
Garuda Construction And Engineer Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Garuda Construction And Engineer share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Garuda Construction And Engineer Live Updates: Garuda Construction and Engineer's stock experienced a low of ₹108.50 and reached a high of ₹112.95 today. The trading range indicates some volatility, highlighting investor interest and market activity around the stock during the session.
Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Garuda Construction And Engineer share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live Updates: Garuda Construction and Engineer's share price increased by 2.37% today, reaching ₹112.15, while its competitors showed mixed performance. Some peers, like Abans Holdings, are experiencing declines, whereas others such as Bio Green Papers Ord B, Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers, and Rossell Techsys are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.20% and 0.26%, respectively.
Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live Updates: Garuda Construction and Engineer's share price increased by 1.83% today, reaching ₹111.55, while its competitors showed mixed results. Some peers, including Abans Holdings and Rossell Techsys, experienced declines, whereas others like Bio Green Papers Ord B and Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, were up by 0.04% and 0.12%, respectively.
Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹110.85 & ₹100.90 yesterday to end at ₹109.90. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend