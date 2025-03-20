Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Highlights : Garuda Construction And Engineer closed today at 110.45, down -3.20% from yesterday's 114.10
LIVE UPDATES

Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Highlights : Garuda Construction And Engineer closed today at ₹110.45, down -3.20% from yesterday's ₹114.10

3 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Livemint

Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Highlights : Garuda Construction And Engineer stock price went down today, 20 Mar 2025, by -3.20 %. The stock closed at 114.10 per share. The stock is currently trading at 110.45 per share. Investors should monitor Garuda Construction And Engineer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Highlights Premium
Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Highlights

Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Garuda Construction and Engineer opened at 110.90 and closed lower at 109.55. The stock experienced a high of 114.80 and a low of 108.50, indicating volatility throughout the day. The company has a market capitalization of 1,056.47 crore, with a 52-week high of 153.50 and a low of 76.02. The BSE volume for the day was 56,972 shares traded.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Mar 2025, 06:00:05 PM IST

Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Garuda Construction And Engineer has dropped by 3.20% today, now trading at 110.45, in line with its industry counterparts. Other companies in the sector, including Gala Precision Engineering, Irm Energy, Mukka Proteins, and Diffusion Engineers, are also experiencing declines today. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have fallen by 1.24% and 1.19%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Gala Precision Engineering862.0-20.65-2.341480.8685.61092.15
Irm Energy260.55-1.65-0.63635.0235.91067.32
Garuda Construction And Engineer110.45-3.65-3.2153.576.021026.73
Mukka Proteins33.39-0.61-1.7956.5230.01002.29
Diffusion Engineers262.1-0.4-0.15489.3188.0982.28
20 Mar 2025, 05:34:01 PM IST

Garuda Construction And Engineer Live Updates: Garuda Construction And Engineer share price live: Today's Price range

Garuda Construction And Engineer Live Updates: On the current trading day, Garuda Construction And Engineer stock recorded a low of 110.40 and peaked at 116.30. This range reflects the stock's volatility and potential for movement within the trading session, indicating investor interest and market dynamics at play.

20 Mar 2025, 03:49:39 PM IST

Garuda Construction And Engineer Live Updates: Garuda Construction And Engineer closed today at ₹110.45, down -3.20% from yesterday's ₹114.10

Garuda Construction And Engineer Live Updates: Garuda Construction And Engineer share price closed the day at 110.45 - a 3.2% lower than the previous closing price.

20 Mar 2025, 03:32:09 PM IST

Garuda Construction And Engineer Live Updates:

20 Mar 2025, 02:58:10 PM IST

Garuda Construction And Engineer Live Updates: Garuda Construction And Engineer Short Term and Long Term Trends

Garuda Construction And Engineer Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Garuda Construction And Engineer share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

20 Mar 2025, 02:56:07 PM IST

Garuda Construction And Engineer Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

20 Mar 2025, 01:03:25 PM IST

Garuda Construction And Engineer Live Updates: Garuda Construction And Engineer share price live: Today's Price range

Garuda Construction And Engineer Live Updates: Garuda Construction and Engineer's stock experienced a trading range today, with a low price of 110.55 and a high of 116.30. This reflects a fluctuation of 5.75 between the lowest and highest points, indicating market activity for the day.

20 Mar 2025, 12:20:33 PM IST

Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

20 Mar 2025, 12:20:32 PM IST

Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live Updates: Garuda Construction And Engineer Short Term and Long Term Trends

Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Garuda Construction And Engineer share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

20 Mar 2025, 11:13:47 AM IST

20 Mar 2025, 10:13:12 AM IST

Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live Updates:

20 Mar 2025, 09:50:08 AM IST

20 Mar 2025, 08:03:11 AM IST

Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live Updates: Garuda Construction And Engineer closed at ₹109.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 114.80 & 108.50 yesterday to end at 113.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

