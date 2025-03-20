Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Highlights : Garuda Construction And Engineer closed today at 110.45, down -3.20% from yesterday's 114.10

Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Garuda Construction and Engineer opened at ₹110.90 and closed lower at ₹109.55. The stock experienced a high of ₹114.80 and a low of ₹108.50, indicating volatility throughout the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹1,056.47 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹153.50 and a low of ₹76.02. The BSE volume for the day was 56,972 shares traded.
Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Garuda Construction And Engineer has dropped by 3.20% today, now trading at ₹110.45, in line with its industry counterparts. Other companies in the sector, including Gala Precision Engineering, Irm Energy, Mukka Proteins, and Diffusion Engineers, are also experiencing declines today. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have fallen by 1.24% and 1.19%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Gala Precision Engineering
|862.0
|-20.65
|-2.34
|1480.8
|685.6
|1092.15
|Irm Energy
|260.55
|-1.65
|-0.63
|635.0
|235.9
|1067.32
|Garuda Construction And Engineer
|110.45
|-3.65
|-3.2
|153.5
|76.02
|1026.73
|Mukka Proteins
|33.39
|-0.61
|-1.79
|56.52
|30.0
|1002.29
|Diffusion Engineers
|262.1
|-0.4
|-0.15
|489.3
|188.0
|982.28
Garuda Construction And Engineer Live Updates: On the current trading day, Garuda Construction And Engineer stock recorded a low of ₹110.40 and peaked at ₹116.30. This range reflects the stock's volatility and potential for movement within the trading session, indicating investor interest and market dynamics at play.
Garuda Construction And Engineer Live Updates: Garuda Construction And Engineer share price closed the day at ₹110.45 - a 3.2% lower than the previous closing price.
Garuda Construction And Engineer Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Garuda Construction And Engineer share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|102.61
|10 Days
|104.30
|20 Days
|106.42
|50 Days
|119.34
|100 Days
|109.13
|300 Days
|108.74
Garuda Construction And Engineer Live Updates: Garuda Construction and Engineer's stock experienced a trading range today, with a low price of ₹110.55 and a high of ₹116.30. This reflects a fluctuation of ₹5.75 between the lowest and highest points, indicating market activity for the day.
Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Garuda Construction And Engineer share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Garuda Construction and Engineering dropped by 2.45% today, bringing it down to ₹111.30, while its competitors showed mixed results. Companies like Gala Precision Engineering, Mukka Proteins, and Diffusion Engineers experienced declines, whereas Irm Energy saw an increase. In the broader market, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.58% and 0.61%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Gala Precision Engineering
|865.7
|-16.95
|-1.92
|1480.8
|685.6
|1096.84
|Irm Energy
|264.0
|1.8
|0.69
|635.0
|235.9
|1081.45
|Garuda Construction And Engineer
|111.3
|-2.8
|-2.45
|153.5
|76.02
|1034.63
|Mukka Proteins
|33.8
|-0.2
|-0.59
|56.52
|30.0
|1014.6
|Diffusion Engineers
|260.0
|-2.5
|-0.95
|489.3
|188.0
|974.41
Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live Updates: Garuda Construction and Engineer's share price decreased by 0.92% today, trading at ₹113.05, while its competitors showed mixed results. Companies like Gala Precision Engineering and Mukka Proteins experienced declines, whereas Irm Energy and Diffusion Engineers saw gains. Overall, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.70% and 0.53%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Gala Precision Engineering
|875.05
|-7.6
|-0.86
|1480.8
|685.6
|1108.69
|Irm Energy
|263.9
|1.7
|0.65
|635.0
|235.9
|1081.04
|Garuda Construction And Engineer
|113.05
|-1.05
|-0.92
|153.5
|76.02
|1050.9
|Mukka Proteins
|33.9
|-0.1
|-0.29
|56.52
|30.0
|1017.6
|Diffusion Engineers
|262.5
|0.0
|0.0
|489.3
|188.0
|983.78
Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹114.80 & ₹108.50 yesterday to end at ₹113.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend