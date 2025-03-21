Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live blog for 21 Mar 2025

Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Garuda Construction and Engineer opened at ₹114.85 and closed slightly lower at ₹114.10. The stock experienced a high of ₹116.30 and a low of ₹110.40 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹1,026.73 crore, the stock's 52-week range shows a high of ₹153.50 and a low of ₹76.02. The BSE reported a trading volume of 34,981 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live Updates: Garuda Construction and Engineer's share price has increased by 1.22% today, reaching ₹112.15, in line with its industry counterparts. Other companies in the sector, including Borosil Scientific, Irm Energy, Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers, and Diffusion Engineers, are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.14% and 0.21%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Borosil Scientific
|127.55
|3.4
|2.74
|229.8
|115.6
|1138.78
|Irm Energy
|272.8
|11.75
|4.5
|635.0
|235.9
|1117.5
|Garuda Construction And Engineer
|112.15
|1.35
|1.22
|153.5
|76.02
|1042.53
|Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers
|220.8
|5.95
|2.77
|330.3
|170.0
|1072.26
|Diffusion Engineers
|262.1
|0.0
|0.0
|489.3
|188.0
|982.28
Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹116.30 & ₹110.40 yesterday to end at ₹110.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend