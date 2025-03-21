Hello User
Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live blog for 21 Mar 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:12 AM IST Trade
Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Today Live Updates : Garuda Construction And Engineer stock price went down today, 21 Mar 2025, by -3.20 %. The stock closed at 114.10 per share. The stock is currently trading at 110.45 per share. Investors should monitor Garuda Construction And Engineer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Today Live Updates

Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Garuda Construction and Engineer opened at 114.85 and closed slightly lower at 114.10. The stock experienced a high of 116.30 and a low of 110.40 during the day. With a market capitalization of 1,026.73 crore, the stock's 52-week range shows a high of 153.50 and a low of 76.02. The BSE reported a trading volume of 34,981 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Mar 2025, 10:12 AM IST Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live Updates:

21 Mar 2025, 09:50 AM IST Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live Updates: Garuda Construction and Engineer's share price has increased by 1.22% today, reaching 112.15, in line with its industry counterparts. Other companies in the sector, including Borosil Scientific, Irm Energy, Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers, and Diffusion Engineers, are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.14% and 0.21%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Borosil Scientific127.553.42.74229.8115.61138.78
Irm Energy272.811.754.5635.0235.91117.5
Garuda Construction And Engineer112.151.351.22153.576.021042.53
Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers220.85.952.77330.3170.01072.26
Diffusion Engineers262.10.00.0489.3188.0982.28
21 Mar 2025, 08:04 AM IST Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live Updates: Garuda Construction And Engineer closed at ₹114.10 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 116.30 & 110.40 yesterday to end at 110.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.