Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live blog for 24 Mar 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Today Live Updates : Garuda Construction And Engineer stock price went up today, 24 Mar 2025, by 1.40 %. The stock closed at 110.80 per share. The stock is currently trading at 112.35 per share. Investors should monitor Garuda Construction And Engineer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Today Live Updates

Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Garuda Construction and Engineer opened at 110.85 and closed slightly lower at 110.80. The stock reached a high of 114.45 and a low of 110.50 during the day. With a market capitalization of 1,044.39 crore, the stock’s performance reflects a significant decline from its 52-week high of 153.50, while the 52-week low stands at 76.02. The BSE volume recorded was 15,182 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Mar 2025, 10:14 AM IST Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live Updates:

24 Mar 2025, 09:50 AM IST Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live Updates: Garuda Construction and Engineer's share price has increased by 0.66% today, reaching 113.75, aligning with the upward trend of its industry counterparts. Peers like Rossell Techsys, Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers, Diffusion Engineers, and Bio Green Papers Ord B are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.64% and 0.55%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Rossell Techsys303.511.353.88567.95231.51134.72
Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers221.352.61.19330.3170.01074.93
Garuda Construction And Engineer113.750.750.66153.576.021057.4
Diffusion Engineers266.90.00.0489.3188.01000.27
Bio Green Papers Ord B95.284.534.9990.7515.00.0
24 Mar 2025, 08:00 AM IST Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live Updates: Garuda Construction And Engineer closed at ₹110.80 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 114.45 & 110.50 yesterday to end at 112.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.