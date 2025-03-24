Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live blog for 24 Mar 2025

Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Garuda Construction and Engineer opened at ₹110.85 and closed slightly lower at ₹110.80. The stock reached a high of ₹114.45 and a low of ₹110.50 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹1,044.39 crore, the stock’s performance reflects a significant decline from its 52-week high of ₹153.50, while the 52-week low stands at ₹76.02. The BSE volume recorded was 15,182 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live Updates: Garuda Construction and Engineer's share price has increased by 0.66% today, reaching ₹113.75, aligning with the upward trend of its industry counterparts. Peers like Rossell Techsys, Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers, Diffusion Engineers, and Bio Green Papers Ord B are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.64% and 0.55%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Rossell Techsys
|303.5
|11.35
|3.88
|567.95
|231.5
|1134.72
|Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers
|221.35
|2.6
|1.19
|330.3
|170.0
|1074.93
|Garuda Construction And Engineer
|113.75
|0.75
|0.66
|153.5
|76.02
|1057.4
|Diffusion Engineers
|266.9
|0.0
|0.0
|489.3
|188.0
|1000.27
|Bio Green Papers Ord B
|95.28
|4.53
|4.99
|90.75
|15.0
|0.0
Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹114.45 & ₹110.50 yesterday to end at ₹112.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend