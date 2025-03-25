Hello User
Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live blog for 25 Mar 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Today Live Updates : Garuda Construction And Engineer stock price went down today, 25 Mar 2025, by -0.44 %. The stock closed at 113.00 per share. The stock is currently trading at 112.50 per share. Investors should monitor Garuda Construction And Engineer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Today Live Updates

Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Garuda Construction and Engineer opened at 113.00 and closed at the same price, indicating stability. The stock reached a high of 115.90 and a low of 111.20, reflecting some volatility during the day. With a market capitalization of 1045.78 crore, the stock's performance remains below its 52-week high of 153.50 and above its low of 76.02. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 47,586 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Mar 2025, 08:00 AM IST Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live Updates: Garuda Construction And Engineer closed at ₹113.00 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 115.90 & 111.20 yesterday to end at 112.50. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

