Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live blog for 25 Mar 2025

Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Garuda Construction and Engineer opened at ₹113.00 and closed at the same price, indicating stability. The stock reached a high of ₹115.90 and a low of ₹111.20, reflecting some volatility during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹1045.78 crore, the stock's performance remains below its 52-week high of ₹153.50 and above its low of ₹76.02. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 47,586 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹115.90 & ₹111.20 yesterday to end at ₹112.50. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend