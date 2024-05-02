General Insurance Corporation Of India share price Today Live Updates : General Insurance Corporation Of India closed today at ₹341, down -1.39% from yesterday's ₹345.8

General Insurance Corporation Of India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the General Insurance Corporation Of India opened at ₹355.45, reached a high of ₹355.75, and a low of ₹343.5 before closing at ₹353.05. The market capitalization was recorded at 60667.15 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹467 and ₹152.65 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 43845 shares traded.
General Insurance Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range
The General Insurance Corporation Of India stock reached a low of ₹340 and a high of ₹348.35 on the current trading day.
General Insurance Corporation Of India share price Today :General Insurance Corporation Of India closed today at ₹341, down -1.39% from yesterday's ₹345.8
General Insurance Corporation Of India share price closed the day at ₹341 - a 1.39% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 346.1 , 351.55 , 354.6. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 337.6 , 334.55 , 329.1.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
General Insurance Corporation Of India Live Updates
General Insurance Corporation Of India share price Live :General Insurance Corporation Of India trading at ₹341, down -1.39% from yesterday's ₹345.8
The current market price of General Insurance Corporation Of India has broken the first support of ₹341.55 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹337.2. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹337.2 then there can be further negative price movement.
General Insurance Corporation Of India Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of General Insurance Corporation Of India share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
General Insurance Corporation Of India share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|336.10
|10 Days
|331.92
|20 Days
|334.33
|50 Days
|358.94
|100 Days
|344.39
|300 Days
|282.22
General Insurance Corporation Of India share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
General Insurance Corporation Of India share price update :General Insurance Corporation Of India trading at ₹343.45, down -0.68% from yesterday's ₹345.8
General Insurance Corporation Of India share price is at ₹343.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹341.55 and ₹352.85 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹341.55 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 352.85 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
General Insurance Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range
General Insurance Corporation Of India stock's low price today was ₹340.7 and the high price was ₹348.35.
General Insurance Corporation Of India share price Today :General Insurance Corporation Of India trading at ₹344.35, down -0.42% from yesterday's ₹345.8
General Insurance Corporation Of India share price is at ₹344.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹341.55 and ₹352.85 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹341.55 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 352.85 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
General Insurance Corporation Of India share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been shifting between 345.85 and 340.75 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 340.75 and selling near the hourly resistance at 345.85.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
General Insurance Corporation Of India share price update :General Insurance Corporation Of India trading at ₹342, down -1.1% from yesterday's ₹345.8
General Insurance Corporation Of India share price is at ₹342 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹341.55 and ₹352.85 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹341.55 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 352.85 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
General Insurance Corporation Of India share price live: Stock Peers
Today, the share price of General Insurance Corporation Of India dropped by 1.04% to reach ₹342.2, while its counterparts are experiencing varied movements. HDFC Life Insurance Company is witnessing a decline, whereas Bajaj Finserv, SBI Life Insurance Company, and Reliance Capital are seeing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both up by 0.36% and 0.24% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bajaj Finserv
|1616.1
|0.4
|0.02
|1741.85
|1329.5
|257374.33
|SBI Life Insurance Company
|1449.5
|13.15
|0.92
|1571.55
|1130.2
|145162.42
|HDFC Life Insurance Company
|577.75
|-5.6
|-0.96
|710.6
|529.75
|124270.8
|General Insurance Corporation Of India
|342.2
|-3.6
|-1.04
|467.0
|152.65
|60035.57
|Reliance Capital
|11.79
|0.0
|0.0
|15.16
|7.6
|296.06
General Insurance Corporation Of India share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is -30.57% lower than yesterday
The trading volume of General Insurance Corporation Of India until 10 AM is 30.57% lower than yesterday. The price is currently at ₹342.65, showing a decrease of 0.91%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a price decrease with higher volume may signal further price declines.
General Insurance Corporation Of India share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update
General Insurance Corporation Of India touched a high of 347.55 & a low of 342.45 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|345.85
|Support 1
|340.75
|Resistance 2
|349.25
|Support 2
|339.05
|Resistance 3
|350.95
|Support 3
|335.65
General Insurance Corporation Of India Live Updates
General Insurance Corporation Of India share price live: Stock Peers
Today, the share price of General Insurance Corporation Of India decreased by -0.69% to reach ₹343.4. Among its peers, HDFC Life Insurance Company is declining, while Bajaj Finserv, SBI Life Insurance Company, and Reliance Capital are experiencing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.16% and 0.14% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bajaj Finserv
|1626.5
|10.8
|0.67
|1741.85
|1329.5
|259030.59
|SBI Life Insurance Company
|1450.0
|13.65
|0.95
|1571.55
|1130.2
|145212.49
|HDFC Life Insurance Company
|577.6
|-5.75
|-0.99
|710.6
|529.75
|124238.53
|General Insurance Corporation Of India
|343.4
|-2.4
|-0.69
|467.0
|152.65
|60246.1
|Reliance Capital
|11.79
|0.0
|0.0
|15.16
|7.6
|296.06
General Insurance Corporation Of India share price Today :General Insurance Corporation Of India trading at ₹344.95, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹345.8
General Insurance Corporation Of India share price is at ₹344.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹341.55 and ₹352.85 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹341.55 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 352.85 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
General Insurance Corporation Of India share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of General Insurance Corporation Of India has dropped by -0.26% and is currently trading at ₹344.90. Over the past year, the shares of General Insurance Corporation Of India have increased by 125.34% to ₹344.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.56% to 22567.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.54%
|3 Months
|-11.85%
|6 Months
|51.68%
|YTD
|12.29%
|1 Year
|125.34%
General Insurance Corporation Of India share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for General Insurance Corporation Of India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|352.85
|Support 1
|341.55
|Resistance 2
|359.8
|Support 2
|337.2
|Resistance 3
|364.15
|Support 3
|330.25
General Insurance Corporation Of India share price Today : General Insurance Corporation Of India volume yesterday was 1075 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1604 k
The trading volume yesterday was 33.0% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1031 k & BSE volume was 43 k.
General Insurance Corporation Of India share price Live :General Insurance Corporation Of India closed at ₹353.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹355.75 & ₹343.5 yesterday to end at ₹353.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
