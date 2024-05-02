Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

General Insurance Corporation Of India share price Today Live Updates : General Insurance Corporation Of India closed today at 341, down -1.39% from yesterday's 345.8

LIVE UPDATES
23 min read . 05:36 PM IST Trade
Livemint

General Insurance Corporation Of India stock price went down today, 02 May 2024, by -1.39 %. The stock closed at 345.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 341 per share. Investors should monitor General Insurance Corporation Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

General Insurance Corporation Of India Stock Price Today

General Insurance Corporation Of India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the General Insurance Corporation Of India opened at 355.45, reached a high of 355.75, and a low of 343.5 before closing at 353.05. The market capitalization was recorded at 60667.15 crore. The 52-week high and low were 467 and 152.65 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 43845 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 May 2024, 05:36 PM IST General Insurance Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The General Insurance Corporation Of India stock reached a low of 340 and a high of 348.35 on the current trading day.

02 May 2024, 03:52 PM IST General Insurance Corporation Of India share price Today :General Insurance Corporation Of India closed today at ₹341, down -1.39% from yesterday's ₹345.8

General Insurance Corporation Of India share price closed the day at 341 - a 1.39% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 346.1 , 351.55 , 354.6. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 337.6 , 334.55 , 329.1.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

02 May 2024, 03:33 PM IST General Insurance Corporation Of India Live Updates

02 May 2024, 03:18 PM IST General Insurance Corporation Of India share price Live :General Insurance Corporation Of India trading at ₹341, down -1.39% from yesterday's ₹345.8

The current market price of General Insurance Corporation Of India has broken the first support of 341.55 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 337.2. If the stock price breaks the second support of 337.2 then there can be further negative price movement.

02 May 2024, 02:59 PM IST General Insurance Corporation Of India Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of General Insurance Corporation Of India share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

02 May 2024, 02:59 PM IST General Insurance Corporation Of India share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days336.10
10 Days331.92
20 Days334.33
50 Days358.94
100 Days344.39
300 Days282.22
02 May 2024, 02:36 PM IST General Insurance Corporation Of India share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

General Insurance Corporation Of India touched a high of 0.0 & a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
02 May 2024, 02:10 PM IST General Insurance Corporation Of India share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy0000
Buy1112
Hold0000
Sell3332
Strong Sell0000
02 May 2024, 02:03 PM IST General Insurance Corporation Of India share price update :General Insurance Corporation Of India trading at ₹343.45, down -0.68% from yesterday's ₹345.8

General Insurance Corporation Of India share price is at 343.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 341.55 and 352.85 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 341.55 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 352.85 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 01:34 PM IST General Insurance Corporation Of India share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

General Insurance Corporation Of India touched a high of 0.0 & a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
02 May 2024, 01:05 PM IST General Insurance Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range

General Insurance Corporation Of India stock's low price today was 340.7 and the high price was 348.35.

02 May 2024, 12:37 PM IST General Insurance Corporation Of India share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

General Insurance Corporation Of India touched a high of 0.0 & a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
02 May 2024, 12:26 PM IST General Insurance Corporation Of India share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days336.10
10 Days331.92
20 Days334.33
50 Days358.94
100 Days344.39
300 Days282.22
02 May 2024, 12:22 PM IST General Insurance Corporation Of India Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of General Insurance Corporation Of India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

02 May 2024, 12:10 PM IST General Insurance Corporation Of India share price Today :General Insurance Corporation Of India trading at ₹344.35, down -0.42% from yesterday's ₹345.8

General Insurance Corporation Of India share price is at 344.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 341.55 and 352.85 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 341.55 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 352.85 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 11:34 AM IST General Insurance Corporation Of India share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been shifting between 345.85 and 340.75 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 340.75 and selling near the hourly resistance at 345.85.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
02 May 2024, 11:23 AM IST General Insurance Corporation Of India share price update :General Insurance Corporation Of India trading at ₹342, down -1.1% from yesterday's ₹345.8

General Insurance Corporation Of India share price is at 342 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 341.55 and 352.85 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 341.55 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 352.85 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 11:11 AM IST General Insurance Corporation Of India share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy0000
Buy1112
Hold0000
Sell3332
Strong Sell0000
02 May 2024, 11:10 AM IST General Insurance Corporation Of India share price live: Stock Peers

Today, the share price of General Insurance Corporation Of India dropped by 1.04% to reach 342.2, while its counterparts are experiencing varied movements. HDFC Life Insurance Company is witnessing a decline, whereas Bajaj Finserv, SBI Life Insurance Company, and Reliance Capital are seeing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both up by 0.36% and 0.24% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bajaj Finserv1616.10.40.021741.851329.5257374.33
SBI Life Insurance Company1449.513.150.921571.551130.2145162.42
HDFC Life Insurance Company577.75-5.6-0.96710.6529.75124270.8
General Insurance Corporation Of India342.2-3.6-1.04467.0152.6560035.57
Reliance Capital11.790.00.015.167.6296.06
02 May 2024, 10:52 AM IST General Insurance Corporation Of India share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is -30.57% lower than yesterday

The trading volume of General Insurance Corporation Of India until 10 AM is 30.57% lower than yesterday. The price is currently at 342.65, showing a decrease of 0.91%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a price decrease with higher volume may signal further price declines.

02 May 2024, 10:36 AM IST General Insurance Corporation Of India share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

General Insurance Corporation Of India touched a high of 347.55 & a low of 342.45 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1345.85Support 1340.75
Resistance 2349.25Support 2339.05
Resistance 3350.95Support 3335.65
02 May 2024, 10:11 AM IST General Insurance Corporation Of India Live Updates

02 May 2024, 09:53 AM IST General Insurance Corporation Of India share price live: Stock Peers

Today, the share price of General Insurance Corporation Of India decreased by -0.69% to reach 343.4. Among its peers, HDFC Life Insurance Company is declining, while Bajaj Finserv, SBI Life Insurance Company, and Reliance Capital are experiencing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.16% and 0.14% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bajaj Finserv1626.510.80.671741.851329.5259030.59
SBI Life Insurance Company1450.013.650.951571.551130.2145212.49
HDFC Life Insurance Company577.6-5.75-0.99710.6529.75124238.53
General Insurance Corporation Of India343.4-2.4-0.69467.0152.6560246.1
Reliance Capital11.790.00.015.167.6296.06
02 May 2024, 09:41 AM IST General Insurance Corporation Of India share price Today :General Insurance Corporation Of India trading at ₹344.95, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹345.8

General Insurance Corporation Of India share price is at 344.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 341.55 and 352.85 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 341.55 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 352.85 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 09:22 AM IST General Insurance Corporation Of India share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of General Insurance Corporation Of India has dropped by -0.26% and is currently trading at 344.90. Over the past year, the shares of General Insurance Corporation Of India have increased by 125.34% to 344.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.56% to 22567.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.54%
3 Months-11.85%
6 Months51.68%
YTD12.29%
1 Year125.34%
02 May 2024, 08:48 AM IST General Insurance Corporation Of India share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for General Insurance Corporation Of India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1352.85Support 1341.55
Resistance 2359.8Support 2337.2
Resistance 3364.15Support 3330.25
02 May 2024, 08:32 AM IST General Insurance Corporation Of India share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy0000
Buy1112
Hold0000
Sell3332
Strong Sell0000
02 May 2024, 08:19 AM IST General Insurance Corporation Of India share price Today : General Insurance Corporation Of India volume yesterday was 1075 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1604 k

The trading volume yesterday was 33.0% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1031 k & BSE volume was 43 k.

02 May 2024, 08:05 AM IST General Insurance Corporation Of India share price Live :General Insurance Corporation Of India closed at ₹353.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 355.75 & 343.5 yesterday to end at 353.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.