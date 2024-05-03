General Insurance Corporation Of India share price Today Live Updates : General Insurance Corporation Of India closed today at 340.8, down -0.13% from yesterday's 341.25

General Insurance Corporation Of India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, General Insurance Corporation Of India opened at ₹346.6 and closed at ₹345.8. The stock reached a high of ₹348.35 and a low of ₹340. The market capitalization stood at ₹59,825.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹467 and the 52-week low was ₹152.65. The BSE volume for the day was 62,455 shares traded.
General Insurance Corporation Of India share price closed the day at ₹340.8 - a 0.13% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 347.17 , 353.68 , 360.32. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 334.02 , 327.38 , 320.87.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
The trading volume of General Insurance Corporation Of India until 3 PM is 596.95% higher than yesterday, while the price is at ₹340.8, showing a slight increase of -0.13%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor in analyzing market trends. A rise in price with increased volume indicates a potentially lasting upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
General Insurance Corporation Of India share price is at ₹340.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹337.6 and ₹346.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹337.6 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 346.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of General Insurance Corporation Of India share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|336.10
|10 Days
|331.92
|20 Days
|334.33
|50 Days
|358.94
|100 Days
|344.39
|300 Days
|282.71
The trade volume of General Insurance Corporation Of India by 2 PM is 1127.20% higher than yesterday, while the price is at ₹338.8, up by -0.72%. Analyzing both volume traded and price is essential for studying trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could suggest a potential further decrease in prices.
The stock price has been moving between 339.87 and 337.12 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near hourly support at 337.12 and selling near hourly resistance at 339.87.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|341.53
|Support 1
|336.28
|Resistance 2
|344.02
|Support 2
|333.52
|Resistance 3
|346.78
|Support 3
|331.03
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
General Insurance Corporation Of India share price is at ₹339.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹337.6 and ₹346.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹337.6 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 346.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The trading volume of General Insurance Corporation Of India until 1 PM is 2019.08% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹337, reflecting a decrease of -1.25%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
The stock price has been moving between 339.7 and 333.7 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 333.7 and selling near the hourly resistance at 339.7.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|339.87
|Support 1
|337.12
|Resistance 2
|340.78
|Support 2
|335.28
|Resistance 3
|342.62
|Support 3
|334.37
The General Insurance Corporation Of India saw a significant increase in trading volume by 406.28% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹338.2, showing a decrease of -0.89%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
The stock price has been moving between levels of 343.47 and 337.67 in the last hour. Traders could think about rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 337.67 and selling near the hourly resistance at 343.47.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|339.7
|Support 1
|333.7
|Resistance 2
|342.85
|Support 2
|330.85
|Resistance 3
|345.7
|Support 3
|327.7
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|336.10
|10 Days
|331.92
|20 Days
|334.33
|50 Days
|358.94
|100 Days
|344.39
|300 Days
|282.71
The current market price of General Insurance Corporation Of India has broken the first support of ₹337.6 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹334.55. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹334.55 then there can be further negative price movement.
The trading volume of General Insurance Corporation Of India until 11 AM is 363.75% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹338.2, showing a decrease of -0.89%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, in analyzing market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.
General Insurance Corporation Of India reached a peak of 344.6 and a low of 338.8 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below key hourly resistance levels of 342.38 and 340.42, suggesting notable selling pressure. Traders may consider closing current long positions, while new investors can assess potential opportunities for a price reversal if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|343.47
|Support 1
|337.67
|Resistance 2
|346.93
|Support 2
|335.33
|Resistance 3
|349.27
|Support 3
|331.87
General Insurance Corporation Of India share price is at ₹339.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹337.6 and ₹346.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹337.6 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 346.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Today, the share price of General Insurance Corporation Of India increased by 0.04% to reach ₹341.4, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. HDFC Life Insurance Company and Aditya Birla Capital are declining, whereas ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company and Reliance Capital are showing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.07% and -0.37% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|HDFC Life Insurance Company
|568.15
|-8.25
|-1.43
|710.6
|529.75
|122205.89
|ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company
|581.0
|4.45
|0.77
|640.8
|420.1
|83699.8
|General Insurance Corporation Of India
|341.4
|0.15
|0.04
|467.0
|152.65
|59895.22
|Aditya Birla Capital
|231.25
|-1.3
|-0.56
|243.6
|155.0
|55916.11
|Reliance Capital
|11.79
|0.0
|0.0
|15.16
|7.6
|296.06
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The General Insurance Corporation Of India saw a significant increase in trading volume by 160.87% compared to yesterday, reaching 160.87%. The stock price was at ₹342.05, showing a slight increase of 0.23%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator in analyzing market trends, alongside price movements. A positive price trend with a higher trading volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume may suggest a potential further decline in prices.
General Insurance Corporation Of India touched a high of 346.95 & a low of 342.7 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|346.63
|Support 1
|342.38
|Resistance 2
|348.92
|Support 2
|340.42
|Resistance 3
|350.88
|Support 3
|338.13
Today, the share price of General Insurance Corporation Of India increased by 0.7% to reach ₹343.65, outperforming its peers. While HDFC Life Insurance Company's shares are declining, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Aditya Birla Capital, and Reliance Capital are experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.51% and 0.5% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|HDFC Life Insurance Company
|572.9
|-3.5
|-0.61
|710.6
|529.75
|123227.59
|ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company
|581.35
|4.8
|0.83
|640.8
|420.1
|83750.22
|General Insurance Corporation Of India
|343.65
|2.4
|0.7
|467.0
|152.65
|60289.96
|Aditya Birla Capital
|233.85
|1.3
|0.56
|243.6
|155.0
|56544.79
|Reliance Capital
|11.79
|0.0
|0.0
|15.16
|7.6
|296.06
The current market price of General Insurance Corporation Of India has surpassed the first resistance of ₹346.1 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹351.55. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹351.55 then there can be further positive price movement.
The share price of General Insurance Corporation Of India has dropped by -0.12% and is currently trading at ₹340.85. Over the past year, the share price of General Insurance Corporation Of India has increased by 120.73% to ₹340.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.80% to 22648.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.31%
|3 Months
|-11.16%
|6 Months
|50.1%
|YTD
|10.78%
|1 Year
|120.73%
The key support and resistance levels for General Insurance Corporation Of India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|346.1
|Support 1
|337.6
|Resistance 2
|351.55
|Support 2
|334.55
|Resistance 3
|354.6
|Support 3
|329.1
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 39.87% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 841 k & BSE volume was 62 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹348.35 & ₹340 yesterday to end at ₹345.8. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend
