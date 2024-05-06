Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

General Insurance Corporation Of India share price Today Live Updates : General Insurance Corporation Of India Stock Plunges Amid Market Turbulence

22 min read . Updated: 06 May 2024, 01:35 PM IST
Livemint

General Insurance Corporation Of India stock price went down today, 06 May 2024, by -1.88 %. The stock closed at 339.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 333.25 per share. Investors should monitor General Insurance Corporation Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

General Insurance Corporation Of India Stock Price TodayPremium
General Insurance Corporation Of India Stock Price Today

General Insurance Corporation Of India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, General Insurance Corporation Of India had an open price of 344.05, a close price of 341.25, a high of 347, and a low of 333.9. The market capitalization was 59,789.95 crore, with a 52-week high of 467 and a 52-week low of 152.65. The BSE volume for the day was 104,732 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 May 2024, 01:35:06 PM IST

General Insurance Corporation Of India share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

General Insurance Corporation Of India reached a peak of 333.35 and a bottom of 330.35 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock breached all support levels on an hourly timeframe. Traders may want to explore potential shorting opportunities.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1332.55Support 1329.55
Resistance 2334.45Support 2328.45
Resistance 3335.55Support 3326.55
06 May 2024, 01:07:33 PM IST

General Insurance Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range

General Insurance Corporation Of India stock's low price today was 328.9 and the high price was 342.2.

06 May 2024, 12:55:05 PM IST

General Insurance Corporation Of India share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is -39.76% lower than yesterday

The General Insurance Corporation Of India has seen a decrease in trading volume by 39.76% compared to yesterday, with the price currently at 331.05, reflecting a decrease of 2.53%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a strong upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume may signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 12:33:04 PM IST

General Insurance Corporation Of India share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 336.63 and 332.83 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 332.83 and selling near the hourly resistance at 336.63.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1334.42Support 1333.07
Resistance 2335.18Support 2332.48
Resistance 3335.77Support 3331.72
06 May 2024, 12:26:01 PM IST

General Insurance Corporation Of India Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of General Insurance Corporation Of India share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

06 May 2024, 12:23:22 PM IST

General Insurance Corporation Of India share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days341.41
10 Days334.62
20 Days335.44
50 Days357.50
100 Days344.94
300 Days283.78
06 May 2024, 12:18:05 PM IST

General Insurance Corporation Of India share price NSE Live :General Insurance Corporation Of India trading at ₹333.25, down -1.88% from yesterday's ₹339.65

The current market price of General Insurance Corporation Of India has broken the first support of 334.02 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 327.38. If the stock price breaks the second support of 327.38 then there can be further negative price movement.

06 May 2024, 11:48:33 AM IST

General Insurance Corporation Of India share price Today : Volume traded till 11 AM is -27.42% lower than yesterday

The General Insurance Corporation Of India has seen a trading volume decrease of 27.42% compared to yesterday by 11 AM, with the price currently at 334.2, down by 1.6%. Both volume traded and price are essential indicators for analyzing trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume may signal a further decline in prices.

06 May 2024, 11:36:26 AM IST

General Insurance Corporation Of India share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between levels of 337.9 and 329.0 in the last hour. Traders could think about utilizing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 329.0 and selling near the hourly resistance at 337.9.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1336.63Support 1332.83
Resistance 2338.62Support 2331.02
Resistance 3340.43Support 3329.03
06 May 2024, 11:22:55 AM IST

General Insurance Corporation Of India share price update :General Insurance Corporation Of India trading at ₹335.45, down -1.24% from yesterday's ₹339.65

General Insurance Corporation Of India share price is at 335.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 334.02 and 347.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 334.02 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 347.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 11:10:51 AM IST

General Insurance Corporation Of India share price live: Stock Peers

Today, General Insurance Corporation Of India's share price dropped by 1.46% to reach 334.7, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. HDFC Life Insurance Company and Aditya Birla Capital are declining, whereas ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company and Reliance Capital are showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.21% and 0.37% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
HDFC Life Insurance Company555.5-10.35-1.83710.6529.75119484.95
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company576.90.950.16640.8420.183109.15
Aditya Birla Capital228.15-2.8-1.21243.6155.055166.53
General Insurance Corporation Of India334.7-4.95-1.46467.0152.6558719.77
Reliance Capital11.790.00.015.167.6296.06
06 May 2024, 11:00:02 AM IST

General Insurance Corporation Of India share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy0000
Buy1112
Hold0000
Sell3332
Strong Sell0000
06 May 2024, 10:46:27 AM IST

General Insurance Corporation Of India share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is -18.35% lower than yesterday

The General Insurance Corporation Of India had a trading volume until 10 AM that was 18.35% lower than yesterday. The price of the stock was trading at 333.75, showing a decrease of 1.74%. Volume traded is a crucial factor to analyze market trends along with price movements. A positive price trend accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price trend with increased trading volume could signal a further decline in prices.

06 May 2024, 10:37:56 AM IST

General Insurance Corporation Of India share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

General Insurance Corporation Of India touched a high of 337.8 & a low of 328.9 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1337.9Support 1329.0
Resistance 2342.3Support 2324.5
Resistance 3346.8Support 3320.1
06 May 2024, 10:10:35 AM IST

General Insurance Corporation Of India Live Updates

06 May 2024, 09:55:04 AM IST

General Insurance Corporation Of India share price live: Stock Peers

Today, the share price of General Insurance Corporation Of India dropped by 2.24% to 332.05, while its industry peers are experiencing mixed results. HDFC Life Insurance Company, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, and Aditya Birla Capital are declining, whereas Reliance Capital is witnessing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.01% and 0.33% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
HDFC Life Insurance Company553.55-12.3-2.17710.6529.75119065.51
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company575.05-0.9-0.16640.8420.182842.64
Aditya Birla Capital226.05-4.9-2.12243.6155.054658.76
General Insurance Corporation Of India332.05-7.6-2.24467.0152.6558254.85
Reliance Capital11.790.00.015.167.6296.06
06 May 2024, 09:30:57 AM IST

General Insurance Corporation Of India share price Today :General Insurance Corporation Of India trading at ₹337.8, down -0.54% from yesterday's ₹339.65

General Insurance Corporation Of India share price is at 337.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 334.02 and 347.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 334.02 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 347.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 09:22:15 AM IST

General Insurance Corporation Of India share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of General Insurance Corporation Of India has dropped by -0.85% and is currently trading at 336.75. Over the past year, the company's shares have shown a significant increase of 84.08%, reaching 336.75. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.39% to 22475.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.67%
3 Months-12.05%
6 Months49.94%
YTD10.37%
1 Year84.08%
06 May 2024, 08:51:03 AM IST

General Insurance Corporation Of India share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for General Insurance Corporation Of India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1347.17Support 1334.02
Resistance 2353.68Support 2327.38
Resistance 3360.32Support 3320.87
06 May 2024, 08:30:36 AM IST

General Insurance Corporation Of India share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy0000
Buy1112
Hold0000
Sell3332
Strong Sell0000
06 May 2024, 08:17:43 AM IST

General Insurance Corporation Of India share price Today : General Insurance Corporation Of India volume yesterday was 1239 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1379 k

The trading volume yesterday was 10.11% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1135 k & BSE volume was 104 k.

06 May 2024, 08:05:44 AM IST

General Insurance Corporation Of India share price Live :General Insurance Corporation Of India closed at ₹341.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 347 & 333.9 yesterday to end at 341.25. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

