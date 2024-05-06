General Insurance Corporation Of India share price Today Live Updates : General Insurance Corporation Of India Stock Plunges Amid Market Turbulence

General Insurance Corporation Of India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, General Insurance Corporation Of India had an open price of ₹344.05, a close price of ₹341.25, a high of ₹347, and a low of ₹333.9. The market capitalization was ₹59,789.95 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹467 and a 52-week low of ₹152.65. The BSE volume for the day was 104,732 shares.
General Insurance Corporation Of India share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
General Insurance Corporation Of India reached a peak of 333.35 and a bottom of 330.35 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock breached all support levels on an hourly timeframe. Traders may want to explore potential shorting opportunities.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|332.55
|Support 1
|329.55
|Resistance 2
|334.45
|Support 2
|328.45
|Resistance 3
|335.55
|Support 3
|326.55
General Insurance Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range
General Insurance Corporation Of India stock's low price today was ₹328.9 and the high price was ₹342.2.
General Insurance Corporation Of India share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is -39.76% lower than yesterday
The General Insurance Corporation Of India has seen a decrease in trading volume by 39.76% compared to yesterday, with the price currently at ₹331.05, reflecting a decrease of 2.53%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a strong upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume may signal further price declines.
General Insurance Corporation Of India share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 336.63 and 332.83 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 332.83 and selling near the hourly resistance at 336.63.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|334.42
|Support 1
|333.07
|Resistance 2
|335.18
|Support 2
|332.48
|Resistance 3
|335.77
|Support 3
|331.72
General Insurance Corporation Of India Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of General Insurance Corporation Of India share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
General Insurance Corporation Of India share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|341.41
|10 Days
|334.62
|20 Days
|335.44
|50 Days
|357.50
|100 Days
|344.94
|300 Days
|283.78
General Insurance Corporation Of India share price NSE Live :General Insurance Corporation Of India trading at ₹333.25, down -1.88% from yesterday's ₹339.65
The current market price of General Insurance Corporation Of India has broken the first support of ₹334.02 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹327.38. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹327.38 then there can be further negative price movement.
General Insurance Corporation Of India share price Today : Volume traded till 11 AM is -27.42% lower than yesterday
The General Insurance Corporation Of India has seen a trading volume decrease of 27.42% compared to yesterday by 11 AM, with the price currently at ₹334.2, down by 1.6%. Both volume traded and price are essential indicators for analyzing trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume may signal a further decline in prices.
General Insurance Corporation Of India share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between levels of 337.9 and 329.0 in the last hour. Traders could think about utilizing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 329.0 and selling near the hourly resistance at 337.9.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|336.63
|Support 1
|332.83
|Resistance 2
|338.62
|Support 2
|331.02
|Resistance 3
|340.43
|Support 3
|329.03
General Insurance Corporation Of India share price update :General Insurance Corporation Of India trading at ₹335.45, down -1.24% from yesterday's ₹339.65
General Insurance Corporation Of India share price is at ₹335.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹334.02 and ₹347.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹334.02 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 347.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
General Insurance Corporation Of India share price live: Stock Peers
Today, General Insurance Corporation Of India's share price dropped by 1.46% to reach ₹334.7, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. HDFC Life Insurance Company and Aditya Birla Capital are declining, whereas ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company and Reliance Capital are showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.21% and 0.37% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|HDFC Life Insurance Company
|555.5
|-10.35
|-1.83
|710.6
|529.75
|119484.95
|ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company
|576.9
|0.95
|0.16
|640.8
|420.1
|83109.15
|Aditya Birla Capital
|228.15
|-2.8
|-1.21
|243.6
|155.0
|55166.53
|General Insurance Corporation Of India
|334.7
|-4.95
|-1.46
|467.0
|152.65
|58719.77
|Reliance Capital
|11.79
|0.0
|0.0
|15.16
|7.6
|296.06
General Insurance Corporation Of India share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is -18.35% lower than yesterday
The General Insurance Corporation Of India had a trading volume until 10 AM that was 18.35% lower than yesterday. The price of the stock was trading at ₹333.75, showing a decrease of 1.74%. Volume traded is a crucial factor to analyze market trends along with price movements. A positive price trend accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price trend with increased trading volume could signal a further decline in prices.
General Insurance Corporation Of India share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update
General Insurance Corporation Of India touched a high of 337.8 & a low of 328.9 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|337.9
|Support 1
|329.0
|Resistance 2
|342.3
|Support 2
|324.5
|Resistance 3
|346.8
|Support 3
|320.1
General Insurance Corporation Of India Live Updates
General Insurance Corporation Of India share price live: Stock Peers
Today, the share price of General Insurance Corporation Of India dropped by 2.24% to ₹332.05, while its industry peers are experiencing mixed results. HDFC Life Insurance Company, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, and Aditya Birla Capital are declining, whereas Reliance Capital is witnessing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.01% and 0.33% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|HDFC Life Insurance Company
|553.55
|-12.3
|-2.17
|710.6
|529.75
|119065.51
|ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company
|575.05
|-0.9
|-0.16
|640.8
|420.1
|82842.64
|Aditya Birla Capital
|226.05
|-4.9
|-2.12
|243.6
|155.0
|54658.76
|General Insurance Corporation Of India
|332.05
|-7.6
|-2.24
|467.0
|152.65
|58254.85
|Reliance Capital
|11.79
|0.0
|0.0
|15.16
|7.6
|296.06
General Insurance Corporation Of India share price Today :General Insurance Corporation Of India trading at ₹337.8, down -0.54% from yesterday's ₹339.65
General Insurance Corporation Of India share price is at ₹337.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹334.02 and ₹347.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹334.02 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 347.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
General Insurance Corporation Of India share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of General Insurance Corporation Of India has dropped by -0.85% and is currently trading at ₹336.75. Over the past year, the company's shares have shown a significant increase of 84.08%, reaching ₹336.75. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.39% to 22475.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.67%
|3 Months
|-12.05%
|6 Months
|49.94%
|YTD
|10.37%
|1 Year
|84.08%
General Insurance Corporation Of India share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for General Insurance Corporation Of India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|347.17
|Support 1
|334.02
|Resistance 2
|353.68
|Support 2
|327.38
|Resistance 3
|360.32
|Support 3
|320.87
General Insurance Corporation Of India share price Today : General Insurance Corporation Of India volume yesterday was 1239 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1379 k
The trading volume yesterday was 10.11% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1135 k & BSE volume was 104 k.
General Insurance Corporation Of India share price Live :General Insurance Corporation Of India closed at ₹341.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹347 & ₹333.9 yesterday to end at ₹341.25. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend
