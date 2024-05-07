Hello User
General Insurance Corporation Of India Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

General Insurance Corporation Of India stock price went down today, 07 May 2024, by -2.31 %. The stock closed at 339.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 331.8 per share. Investors should monitor General Insurance Corporation Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

General Insurance Corporation Of India Stock Price Today

General Insurance Corporation Of India Share Price Today : General Insurance Corporation Of India's stock price remained relatively stable on the last day, opening at 339.7 and closing at 339.65. The stock reached a high of 342.2 and a low of 328.9 during the trading day. The market capitalization stood at 58210.99 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 467 and 152.65 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 40078 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 May 2024, 08:33 AM IST General Insurance Corporation Of India share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy0000
Buy1112
Hold0000
Sell3332
Strong Sell0000
07 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST General Insurance Corporation Of India share price Today : General Insurance Corporation Of India volume yesterday was 779 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1330 k

The trading volume yesterday was 41.43% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 739 k & BSE volume was 40 k.

07 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST General Insurance Corporation Of India share price Live :General Insurance Corporation Of India closed at ₹339.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 342.2 & 328.9 yesterday to end at 339.65. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

