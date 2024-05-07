General Insurance Corporation Of India Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

General Insurance Corporation Of India Share Price Today : General Insurance Corporation Of India's stock price remained relatively stable on the last day, opening at ₹339.7 and closing at ₹339.65. The stock reached a high of ₹342.2 and a low of ₹328.9 during the trading day. The market capitalization stood at ₹58210.99 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹467 and ₹152.65 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 40078 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 41.43% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 739 k & BSE volume was 40 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹342.2 & ₹328.9 yesterday to end at ₹339.65. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!