LIVE UPDATES

General Insurance Corporation Of India share price Today Live Updates : General Insurance Corporation Of India Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

9 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2024, 12:45 PM IST
Livemint

General Insurance Corporation Of India stock price went up today, 29 Apr 2024, by 3.9 %. The stock closed at 341.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 354.6 per share. Investors should monitor General Insurance Corporation Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

General Insurance Corporation Of India Stock Price TodayPremium
General Insurance Corporation Of India Stock Price Today

General Insurance Corporation Of India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the General Insurance Corporation Of India's stock opened at 348.5, reached a high of 360.95, and closed at 341.3. The low for the day was 344.85. The market capitalization of the company was 62404.01 crore. The 52-week high was 467 and the 52-week low was 148.15. The BSE volume for the day was 283,544 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Apr 2024, 12:45:10 PM IST

General Insurance Corporation Of India share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is 357.82% higher than yesterday

The General Insurance Corporation Of India saw a 357.82% increase in trading volume by 12 AM compared to the previous day, while the price per share rose to 355.35, a 4.12% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a critical factor in analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a potentially lasting uptrend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

29 Apr 2024, 12:35:57 PM IST

General Insurance Corporation Of India share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 356.85 and 352.85 levels in the last hour. Traders could potentially consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 352.85 and selling near the hourly resistance at 356.85.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1356.13Support 1354.13
Resistance 2357.07Support 2353.07
Resistance 3358.13Support 3352.13
29 Apr 2024, 12:23:54 PM IST

General Insurance Corporation Of India share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days328.13
10 Days329.17
20 Days333.06
50 Days361.88
100 Days343.56
300 Days280.08
29 Apr 2024, 12:22:12 PM IST

General Insurance Corporation Of India Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of General Insurance Corporation Of India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

29 Apr 2024, 12:11:30 PM IST

General Insurance Corporation Of India share price update :General Insurance Corporation Of India trading at ₹354.6, up 3.9% from yesterday's ₹341.3

General Insurance Corporation Of India share price is at 354.6 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 354.43. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

29 Apr 2024, 11:45:47 AM IST

General Insurance Corporation Of India share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is 1023.93% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of General Insurance Corporation Of India until 11 AM has surged by 1023.93% compared to yesterday. The stock price is currently at 354.75, reflecting a 3.94% increase. Monitoring both the volume traded and price is crucial for analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased trading volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

29 Apr 2024, 11:34:25 AM IST

General Insurance Corporation Of India share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 355.67 and 350.67 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 350.67 and selling near the hourly resistance at 355.67.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1356.85Support 1352.85
Resistance 2358.8Support 2350.8
Resistance 3360.85Support 3348.85
29 Apr 2024, 11:22:50 AM IST

General Insurance Corporation Of India share price Live :General Insurance Corporation Of India closed at ₹341.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 360.95 & 344.85 yesterday to end at 341.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Recommended For You
