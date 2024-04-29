General Insurance Corporation Of India share price Today Live Updates : General Insurance Corporation Of India Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

General Insurance Corporation Of India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the General Insurance Corporation Of India's stock opened at ₹348.5, reached a high of ₹360.95, and closed at ₹341.3. The low for the day was ₹344.85. The market capitalization of the company was ₹62404.01 crore. The 52-week high was ₹467 and the 52-week low was ₹148.15. The BSE volume for the day was 283,544 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
General Insurance Corporation Of India share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is 357.82% higher than yesterday
The General Insurance Corporation Of India saw a 357.82% increase in trading volume by 12 AM compared to the previous day, while the price per share rose to ₹355.35, a 4.12% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a critical factor in analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a potentially lasting uptrend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
General Insurance Corporation Of India share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 356.85 and 352.85 levels in the last hour. Traders could potentially consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 352.85 and selling near the hourly resistance at 356.85.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|356.13
|Support 1
|354.13
|Resistance 2
|357.07
|Support 2
|353.07
|Resistance 3
|358.13
|Support 3
|352.13
General Insurance Corporation Of India share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|328.13
|10 Days
|329.17
|20 Days
|333.06
|50 Days
|361.88
|100 Days
|343.56
|300 Days
|280.08
General Insurance Corporation Of India Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of General Insurance Corporation Of India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
General Insurance Corporation Of India share price update :General Insurance Corporation Of India trading at ₹354.6, up 3.9% from yesterday's ₹341.3
General Insurance Corporation Of India share price is at ₹354.6 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹354.43. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
General Insurance Corporation Of India share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is 1023.93% higher than yesterday
The trading volume of General Insurance Corporation Of India until 11 AM has surged by 1023.93% compared to yesterday. The stock price is currently at ₹354.75, reflecting a 3.94% increase. Monitoring both the volume traded and price is crucial for analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased trading volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
General Insurance Corporation Of India share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 355.67 and 350.67 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 350.67 and selling near the hourly resistance at 355.67.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|356.85
|Support 1
|352.85
|Resistance 2
|358.8
|Support 2
|350.8
|Resistance 3
|360.85
|Support 3
|348.85
General Insurance Corporation Of India share price Live :General Insurance Corporation Of India closed at ₹341.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹360.95 & ₹344.85 yesterday to end at ₹341.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!