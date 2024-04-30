Active Stocks
General Insurance Corporation Of India share price Today Live Updates : General Insurance Corporation Of India closed today at 345.8, down -2.05% from yesterday's 353.05
General Insurance Corporation Of India share price Today Live Updates : General Insurance Corporation Of India closed today at ₹345.8, down -2.05% from yesterday's ₹353.05

39 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2024, 08:04 PM IST
Livemint

General Insurance Corporation Of India stock price went down today, 30 Apr 2024, by -2.05 %. The stock closed at 353.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 345.8 per share. Investors should monitor General Insurance Corporation Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

General Insurance Corporation Of India Stock Price Today

General Insurance Corporation Of India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the General Insurance Corporation Of India opened at 348.5, reached a high of 360.95, and closed at 341.3. The low for the day was 344.85. The market capitalization stood at 61939.09 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 467 and 148.15, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 411,871 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Apr 2024, 08:04:22 PM IST

General Insurance Corporation Of India share price NSE Live : Shareholding information

General Insurance Corporation Of India has a 9.77% MF holding & 0.87% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 9.76% in december to 9.77% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 0.95% in december to 0.87% in march quarter.

30 Apr 2024, 06:32:51 PM IST

General Insurance Corporation Of India share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

30 Apr 2024, 06:04:44 PM IST

General Insurance Corporation Of India share price live: Stock Peers

Today, the share price of General Insurance Corporation Of India dropped by 2.05% to reach 345.8, while its counterparts are experiencing a mixed performance. Aditya Birla Capital is declining, but HDFC Life Insurance Company, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, and Reliance Capital are showing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.17% and 0.25% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
HDFC Life Insurance Company584.89.81.7710.6529.75125787.21
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company571.210.351.85640.8420.182288.0
Aditya Birla Capital231.35-9.4-3.9241.5155.055940.29
General Insurance Corporation Of India345.8-7.25-2.05467.0152.6560667.15
Reliance Capital11.790.00.015.167.6296.06
30 Apr 2024, 05:37:05 PM IST

General Insurance Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range

General Insurance Corporation Of India stock reached a low of 343.5 and a high of 355.75 on the current day.

30 Apr 2024, 03:54:04 PM IST

General Insurance Corporation Of India share price NSE Live :General Insurance Corporation Of India closed today at ₹345.8, down -2.05% from yesterday's ₹353.05

General Insurance Corporation Of India share price closed the day at 345.8 - a 2.05% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 352.63 , 358.97 , 362.48. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 342.78 , 339.27 , 332.93.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

30 Apr 2024, 03:48:24 PM IST

General Insurance Corporation Of India share price Today : Volume traded till 3 PM is -78.26% lower than yesterday

The trading volume of General Insurance Corporation Of India until 3 PM is down by 78.26% compared to yesterday, while the price has dropped to 345.8, a decrease of 2.05%. Trading volume, along with price, is a crucial factor in analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 03:35:28 PM IST

General Insurance Corporation Of India Live Updates

30 Apr 2024, 03:15:09 PM IST

General Insurance Corporation Of India share price Live :General Insurance Corporation Of India trading at ₹346.5, down -1.86% from yesterday's ₹353.05

General Insurance Corporation Of India share price is at 346.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 345.47 and 361.42 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 345.47 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 361.42 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 03:01:09 PM IST

General Insurance Corporation Of India share price live: Simple Moving Average

30 Apr 2024, 02:58:52 PM IST

General Insurance Corporation Of India Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of General Insurance Corporation Of India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

30 Apr 2024, 02:45:13 PM IST

General Insurance Corporation Of India share price Today : Volume traded till 2 PM is -84.81% lower than yesterday

The General Insurance Corporation Of India's trading volume until 2 PM is down by -84.81% compared to yesterday, while the price is at 348.9, a decrease of -1.18%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor in trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with a larger volume may signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 02:40:00 PM IST

General Insurance Corporation Of India share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

General Insurance Corporation Of India reached a peak of 352.85 and a low of 349.0 in the previous trading session. During the last hour, the stock price fell below important hourly resistance levels at 349.98 and 349.57, suggesting notable selling activity. Traders might consider closing their current long positions, while new investors could assess the potential for a turnaround if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1351.57Support 1347.72
Resistance 2354.13Support 2346.43
Resistance 3355.42Support 3343.87
30 Apr 2024, 02:15:00 PM IST

General Insurance Corporation Of India share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

30 Apr 2024, 02:02:18 PM IST

General Insurance Corporation Of India share price NSE Live :General Insurance Corporation Of India trading at ₹351.6, down -0.41% from yesterday's ₹353.05

General Insurance Corporation Of India share price is at 351.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 345.47 and 361.42 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 345.47 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 361.42 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 01:48:04 PM IST

General Insurance Corporation Of India share price Today : Volume traded till 1 PM is -84.94% lower than yesterday

The trading volume of General Insurance Corporation Of India until 1 PM is 84.94% lower than the previous day, while the price is currently at 351, showing a decrease of 0.58%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a decrease in price with high volume could signal a potential further drop in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 01:34:25 PM IST

General Insurance Corporation Of India share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The General Insurance Corporation Of India reached a peak of 350.75 and a low of 349.95 in the previous trading session. In the most recent hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 351.3 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

30 Apr 2024, 01:02:34 PM IST

General Insurance Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range

General Insurance Corporation Of India stock's low price today was 348.65 and the high price was 355.75.

30 Apr 2024, 12:51:38 PM IST

General Insurance Corporation Of India share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is -84.60% lower than yesterday

The General Insurance Corporation Of India had a volume traded until 12 AM that was 84.60% lower than yesterday. The price was trading at 350.7, showing a decrease of 0.67%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for studying trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 12:39:56 PM IST

General Insurance Corporation Of India share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price of General Insurance Corporation Of India reached a high of 351.25 and a low of 348.7 during the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 350.08 (Resistance level 1), suggesting bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

30 Apr 2024, 12:22:45 PM IST

General Insurance Corporation Of India Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of General Insurance Corporation Of India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

30 Apr 2024, 12:20:36 PM IST

General Insurance Corporation Of India share price live: Simple Moving Average

30 Apr 2024, 12:13:56 PM IST

General Insurance Corporation Of India share price NSE Live :General Insurance Corporation Of India trading at ₹350.25, down -0.79% from yesterday's ₹353.05

General Insurance Corporation Of India share price is at 350.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 345.47 and 361.42 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 345.47 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 361.42 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 11:45:08 AM IST

General Insurance Corporation Of India share price Today : Volume traded till 11 AM is -85.89% lower than yesterday

The volume of General Insurance Corporation Of India traded until 11 AM is down by 85.89% compared to yesterday. The price is currently trading at 350.7, a decrease of 0.67%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signify a potential further decline in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 11:33:57 AM IST

General Insurance Corporation Of India share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price of General Insurance Corporation Of India reached a peak of 350.8 and a low of 348.65 in the previous trading hour. During that time, it fell below key hourly resistances at 349.7 and 349.25, showing notable selling pressure. Traders with current long positions might consider exiting, while new investors could assess the possibility of a turnaround if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

30 Apr 2024, 11:27:55 AM IST

General Insurance Corporation Of India share price update :General Insurance Corporation Of India trading at ₹348.85, down -1.19% from yesterday's ₹353.05

General Insurance Corporation Of India share price is at 348.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 345.47 and 361.42 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 345.47 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 361.42 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 11:25:30 AM IST

General Insurance Corporation Of India share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

30 Apr 2024, 11:11:28 AM IST

General Insurance Corporation Of India share price live: Stock Peers

Today, the share price of General Insurance Corporation Of India dropped by 1.09% to reach 349.2, while its peers are experiencing mixed results. Aditya Birla Capital is declining, but HDFC Life Insurance Company, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, and Reliance Capital are all seeing an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.49% and 0.37% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
HDFC Life Insurance Company585.010.01.74710.6529.75125830.23
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company563.953.10.55640.8420.181243.55
Aditya Birla Capital231.6-9.15-3.8241.5155.056000.74
General Insurance Corporation Of India349.2-3.85-1.09467.0152.6561263.65
Reliance Capital11.790.00.015.167.6296.06
30 Apr 2024, 10:49:21 AM IST

General Insurance Corporation Of India share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is -86.69% lower than yesterday

The trading volume of General Insurance Corporation Of India until 10 AM is down by 86.69% compared to yesterday. The price is currently trading at 350.65, showing a decrease of 0.68%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price trend supported by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend accompanied by high volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 10:34:39 AM IST

General Insurance Corporation Of India share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

General Insurance Corporation Of India touched a high of 351.4 & a low of 350.1 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

30 Apr 2024, 10:11:40 AM IST

General Insurance Corporation Of India Live Updates

30 Apr 2024, 09:57:52 AM IST

General Insurance Corporation Of India share price live: Stock Peers

Today, the share price of General Insurance Corporation Of India dropped by 0.81% to reach 350.2. Among its peers, Aditya Birla Capital is experiencing a decline, while HDFC Life Insurance Company, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, and Reliance Capital are witnessing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.26% and 0.38% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
HDFC Life Insurance Company585.810.81.88710.6529.75126002.31
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company572.7511.92.12640.8420.182511.29
Aditya Birla Capital238.1-2.65-1.1241.5155.057572.44
General Insurance Corporation Of India350.2-2.85-0.81467.0152.6561439.09
Reliance Capital11.790.00.015.167.6296.06
30 Apr 2024, 09:31:37 AM IST

General Insurance Corporation Of India share price Today :General Insurance Corporation Of India trading at ₹351, down -0.58% from yesterday's ₹353.05

General Insurance Corporation Of India share price is at 351 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 345.47 and 361.42 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 345.47 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 361.42 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 09:16:28 AM IST

General Insurance Corporation Of India share price live: Price Analysis

The General Insurance Corporation Of India's stock price has decreased by -0.52% and is currently trading at 351.20. Over the past year, the company's shares have increased by 130.42% to 351.20. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.77% to 22643.40 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.44%
3 Months-8.01%
6 Months56.64%
YTD14.82%
1 Year130.42%
30 Apr 2024, 08:46:09 AM IST

General Insurance Corporation Of India share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for General Insurance Corporation Of India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1361.42Support 1345.47
Resistance 2369.18Support 2337.28
Resistance 3377.37Support 3329.52
30 Apr 2024, 08:35:32 AM IST

General Insurance Corporation Of India share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

30 Apr 2024, 08:20:56 AM IST

General Insurance Corporation Of India share price Today : General Insurance Corporation Of India volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1636 k

The trading volume yesterday was 202.85% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 411 k.

30 Apr 2024, 08:00:09 AM IST

General Insurance Corporation Of India share price Live :General Insurance Corporation Of India closed at ₹341.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 360.95 & 344.85 yesterday to end at 341.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

