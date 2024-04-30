General Insurance Corporation Of India share price Today Live Updates : General Insurance Corporation Of India closed today at 345.8, down -2.05% from yesterday's 353.05

General Insurance Corporation Of India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the General Insurance Corporation Of India opened at ₹348.5, reached a high of ₹360.95, and closed at ₹341.3. The low for the day was ₹344.85. The market capitalization stood at 61939.09 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹467 and ₹148.15, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 411,871 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
General Insurance Corporation Of India has a 9.77% MF holding & 0.87% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 9.76% in december to 9.77% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 0.95% in december to 0.87% in march quarter.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Today, the share price of General Insurance Corporation Of India dropped by 2.05% to reach ₹345.8, while its counterparts are experiencing a mixed performance. Aditya Birla Capital is declining, but HDFC Life Insurance Company, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, and Reliance Capital are showing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.17% and 0.25% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|HDFC Life Insurance Company
|584.8
|9.8
|1.7
|710.6
|529.75
|125787.21
|ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company
|571.2
|10.35
|1.85
|640.8
|420.1
|82288.0
|Aditya Birla Capital
|231.35
|-9.4
|-3.9
|241.5
|155.0
|55940.29
|General Insurance Corporation Of India
|345.8
|-7.25
|-2.05
|467.0
|152.65
|60667.15
|Reliance Capital
|11.79
|0.0
|0.0
|15.16
|7.6
|296.06
General Insurance Corporation Of India stock reached a low of ₹343.5 and a high of ₹355.75 on the current day.
General Insurance Corporation Of India share price closed the day at ₹345.8 - a 2.05% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 352.63 , 358.97 , 362.48. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 342.78 , 339.27 , 332.93.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
The trading volume of General Insurance Corporation Of India until 3 PM is down by 78.26% compared to yesterday, while the price has dropped to ₹345.8, a decrease of 2.05%. Trading volume, along with price, is a crucial factor in analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
General Insurance Corporation Of India share price is at ₹346.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹345.47 and ₹361.42 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹345.47 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 361.42 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|328.13
|10 Days
|329.17
|20 Days
|333.06
|50 Days
|361.88
|100 Days
|343.56
|300 Days
|280.56
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of General Insurance Corporation Of India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
The General Insurance Corporation Of India's trading volume until 2 PM is down by -84.81% compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹348.9, a decrease of -1.18%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor in trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with a larger volume may signal further price declines.
General Insurance Corporation Of India reached a peak of 352.85 and a low of 349.0 in the previous trading session. During the last hour, the stock price fell below important hourly resistance levels at 349.98 and 349.57, suggesting notable selling activity. Traders might consider closing their current long positions, while new investors could assess the potential for a turnaround if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|351.57
|Support 1
|347.72
|Resistance 2
|354.13
|Support 2
|346.43
|Resistance 3
|355.42
|Support 3
|343.87
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
General Insurance Corporation Of India share price is at ₹351.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹345.47 and ₹361.42 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹345.47 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 361.42 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The trading volume of General Insurance Corporation Of India until 1 PM is 84.94% lower than the previous day, while the price is currently at ₹351, showing a decrease of 0.58%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a decrease in price with high volume could signal a potential further drop in prices.
The General Insurance Corporation Of India reached a peak of 350.75 and a low of 349.95 in the previous trading session. In the most recent hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 351.3 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|350.78
|Support 1
|349.98
|Resistance 2
|351.17
|Support 2
|349.57
|Resistance 3
|351.58
|Support 3
|349.18
General Insurance Corporation Of India stock's low price today was ₹348.65 and the high price was ₹355.75.
The General Insurance Corporation Of India had a volume traded until 12 AM that was 84.60% lower than yesterday. The price was trading at ₹350.7, showing a decrease of 0.67%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for studying trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
The stock price of General Insurance Corporation Of India reached a high of 351.25 and a low of 348.7 during the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 350.08 (Resistance level 1), suggesting bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|351.3
|Support 1
|348.75
|Resistance 2
|352.55
|Support 2
|347.45
|Resistance 3
|353.85
|Support 3
|346.2
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of General Insurance Corporation Of India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|328.13
|10 Days
|329.17
|20 Days
|333.06
|50 Days
|361.88
|100 Days
|343.56
|300 Days
|280.56
General Insurance Corporation Of India share price is at ₹350.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹345.47 and ₹361.42 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹345.47 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 361.42 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The volume of General Insurance Corporation Of India traded until 11 AM is down by 85.89% compared to yesterday. The price is currently trading at ₹350.7, a decrease of 0.67%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signify a potential further decline in prices.
The stock price of General Insurance Corporation Of India reached a peak of 350.8 and a low of 348.65 in the previous trading hour. During that time, it fell below key hourly resistances at 349.7 and 349.25, showing notable selling pressure. Traders with current long positions might consider exiting, while new investors could assess the possibility of a turnaround if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|350.08
|Support 1
|347.93
|Resistance 2
|351.52
|Support 2
|347.22
|Resistance 3
|352.23
|Support 3
|345.78
General Insurance Corporation Of India share price is at ₹348.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹345.47 and ₹361.42 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹345.47 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 361.42 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Today, the share price of General Insurance Corporation Of India dropped by 1.09% to reach ₹349.2, while its peers are experiencing mixed results. Aditya Birla Capital is declining, but HDFC Life Insurance Company, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, and Reliance Capital are all seeing an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.49% and 0.37% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|HDFC Life Insurance Company
|585.0
|10.0
|1.74
|710.6
|529.75
|125830.23
|ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company
|563.95
|3.1
|0.55
|640.8
|420.1
|81243.55
|Aditya Birla Capital
|231.6
|-9.15
|-3.8
|241.5
|155.0
|56000.74
|General Insurance Corporation Of India
|349.2
|-3.85
|-1.09
|467.0
|152.65
|61263.65
|Reliance Capital
|11.79
|0.0
|0.0
|15.16
|7.6
|296.06
The trading volume of General Insurance Corporation Of India until 10 AM is down by 86.69% compared to yesterday. The price is currently trading at ₹350.65, showing a decrease of 0.68%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price trend supported by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend accompanied by high volume could signal further price declines.
General Insurance Corporation Of India touched a high of 351.4 & a low of 350.1 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|351.0
|Support 1
|349.7
|Resistance 2
|351.85
|Support 2
|349.25
|Resistance 3
|352.3
|Support 3
|348.4
Today, the share price of General Insurance Corporation Of India dropped by 0.81% to reach ₹350.2. Among its peers, Aditya Birla Capital is experiencing a decline, while HDFC Life Insurance Company, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, and Reliance Capital are witnessing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.26% and 0.38% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|HDFC Life Insurance Company
|585.8
|10.8
|1.88
|710.6
|529.75
|126002.31
|ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company
|572.75
|11.9
|2.12
|640.8
|420.1
|82511.29
|Aditya Birla Capital
|238.1
|-2.65
|-1.1
|241.5
|155.0
|57572.44
|General Insurance Corporation Of India
|350.2
|-2.85
|-0.81
|467.0
|152.65
|61439.09
|Reliance Capital
|11.79
|0.0
|0.0
|15.16
|7.6
|296.06
General Insurance Corporation Of India share price is at ₹351 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹345.47 and ₹361.42 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹345.47 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 361.42 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The General Insurance Corporation Of India's stock price has decreased by -0.52% and is currently trading at ₹351.20. Over the past year, the company's shares have increased by 130.42% to ₹351.20. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.77% to 22643.40 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.44%
|3 Months
|-8.01%
|6 Months
|56.64%
|YTD
|14.82%
|1 Year
|130.42%
The key support and resistance levels for General Insurance Corporation Of India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|361.42
|Support 1
|345.47
|Resistance 2
|369.18
|Support 2
|337.28
|Resistance 3
|377.37
|Support 3
|329.52
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 202.85% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 411 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹360.95 & ₹344.85 yesterday to end at ₹341.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!