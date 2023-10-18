comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Oct 19 2023 10:55:50
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 125.1 -1.57%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 394.35 -3.2%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 569.15 -0.61%
  1. Indusind Bank share price
  2. 1,454.8 2.39%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 204.4 -1.02%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean share price Today Live Updates : Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean closed today at 7.05, up 0.0% from yesterday's 7.05
BackBack

Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean share price Today Live Updates : Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean closed today at ₹7.05, up 0.0% from yesterday's ₹7.05

10 min read . Updated: 18 Oct 2023, 06:49 PM IST
Livemint

Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean stock price went up today, 18 Oct 2023, by 0.0 %. The stock closed at 7.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7.05 per share. Investors should monitor Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ghushine Fintrrade OceanPremium
Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean

On the last day of trading, Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean had an opening price of 0.0 and a closing price of 7.05. The stock did not have any trading activity during the day as the high and low prices were both 0.0. The market capitalization of the company is currently at 0.0 crore. The stock's 52-week high and low prices are 7.05 and 6.44 respectively. There were no shares traded on the BSE for this stock.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Oct 2023, 06:49:39 PM IST

Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean share price NSE Live :Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean closed today at ₹7.05, up 0.0% from yesterday's ₹7.05

Today, the closing price of Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean stock remained unchanged at 7.05. There was no percentage change or net change from yesterday's closing price, indicating stability in the stock's value.

18 Oct 2023, 05:33:24 PM IST

Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean share price live: Today's Price range

Today's low price of Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean stock is 0.0 and the high price is also 0.0.

18 Oct 2023, 03:06:53 PM IST

Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean share price Live :Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean trading at ₹7.05, up 0.0% from yesterday's ₹7.05

The current price of Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean stock is 7.05. There has been no percent change or net change in the stock price.

Click here for Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean AGM

18 Oct 2023, 02:42:19 PM IST

Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean share price update :Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean trading at ₹7.05, up 0.0% from yesterday's ₹7.05

Based on the current data of Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean stock, the price is 7.05 with no change in percentage or net change.

18 Oct 2023, 02:27:31 PM IST

Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean share price live: Today's Price range

Today's low price of Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean stock is 0.0, while the high price is also 0.0.

18 Oct 2023, 01:40:19 PM IST

Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean share price Today :Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean trading at ₹7.05, up 0.0% from yesterday's ₹7.05

The current data for Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean stock shows that the price is 7.05. There has been no percent change or net change in the stock price, indicating that it has remained stable.

18 Oct 2023, 01:34:03 PM IST

Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days0.00
10 Days0.00
20 Days0.00
50 Days0.00
100 Days0.00
300 Days0.00
18 Oct 2023, 01:19:15 PM IST

Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean share price live: Today's Price range

Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean stock's current day's high and low data shows that the low price is 0.0 and the high price is also 0.0.

18 Oct 2023, 01:18:08 PM IST

Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean share price NSE Live :Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean trading at ₹7.05, up 0.0% from yesterday's ₹7.05

Based on the current data, the stock price of Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean is 7.05. There has been no percent change or net change in the stock price.

18 Oct 2023, 12:56:30 PM IST

Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 12:28:15 PM IST

Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean share price Today :Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean trading at ₹7.05, up 0.0% from yesterday's ₹7.05

The current data for Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean stock shows that the price is 7.05 and there has been no percent change or net change. This means that the stock price has remained stable with no increase or decrease.

18 Oct 2023, 12:12:05 PM IST

Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean share price live: Today's Price range

Today's low price of Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean stock is 0.0 and the high price is also 0.0.

18 Oct 2023, 12:00:45 PM IST

Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean share price update :Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean trading at ₹7.05, up 0.0% from yesterday's ₹7.05

Based on the current data of Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean stock, the price is 7.05 with no change in the percent or net change.

18 Oct 2023, 11:14:40 AM IST

Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Ghushine Fintrade Ocean stock's low price was 0.0 and the high price was also 0.0.

18 Oct 2023, 11:02:22 AM IST

Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean share price Today :Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean trading at ₹7.05, up 0.0% from yesterday's ₹7.05

The current data for Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean stock shows that the price is 7.05 and there has been no percent change or net change. This means that the stock price has remained the same.

18 Oct 2023, 10:39:02 AM IST

Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean share price Live :Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean trading at ₹7.05, up 0.0% from yesterday's ₹7.05

Based on the current data, the stock price of Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean is 7.05. There has been no percentage change or net change in the stock price.

Click here for Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean Profit Loss

18 Oct 2023, 10:19:48 AM IST

Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean share price live: Today's Price range

Today's low price for Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean stock is 0.0 and the high price is also 0.0.

18 Oct 2023, 09:56:30 AM IST

Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 09:44:52 AM IST

Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean share price NSE Live :Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean trading at ₹7.05, up 0.0% from yesterday's ₹7.05

The current stock price of Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean is 7.05. There has been no percent change or net change in the stock price.

18 Oct 2023, 09:15:46 AM IST

Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean share price Today :Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean trading at ₹7.05, up 0.0% from yesterday's ₹7.05

The current stock price of Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean is 7.05, with no change in percentage or net change.

18 Oct 2023, 08:12:58 AM IST

Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean share price Live :Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean closed at ₹7.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean on the BSE, there were 0 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 7.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App