Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean share price Today Live Updates : Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean Surges in Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean stock price went up today, 19 Oct 2023, by 0.0 %. The stock closed at 7.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7.05 per share. Investors should monitor Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean

On the last day of trading, Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean's stock opened at 0.0 and closed at 7.05. The stock had a high of 0.0 and a low of 0.0 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 7.05, while the 52-week low is 6.44. There were no shares traded on the BSE for Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:05 AM IST Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:59 AM IST Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean share price NSE Live :Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean trading at ₹7.05, up 0.0% from yesterday's ₹7.05

Based on the current data, the stock price of Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean is 7.05. There has been no change in the percent and net change, both of which are 0.0.

19 Oct 2023, 09:19 AM IST Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean share price Today :Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean trading at ₹7.05, up 0.0% from yesterday's ₹7.05

The current data for Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean stock shows that the price is 7.05 and there has been no change in percentage or net change.

19 Oct 2023, 08:02 AM IST Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean share price Live :Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean closed at ₹7.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean on the BSE, a total of 0 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 7.05.

