Gillette India Share Price Live blog for 01 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Gillette India stock price went down today, 01 Nov 2023, by -1.35 %. The stock closed at 6215.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6132 per share. Investors should monitor Gillette India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Gillette India

On the last day of trading, Gillette India opened at 6256.05 and closed at 6215.85. The stock had a high of 6285 and a low of 6011.25. The market capitalization of Gillette India is 19984.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 6419.2 and the 52-week low is 4140. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 1559 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Nov 2023, 08:19 AM IST Gillette India share price Live :Gillette India closed at ₹6215.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Gillette India on the BSE, a total of 1,559 shares were traded. The closing price for the shares was 6,215.85.

