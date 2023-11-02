Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Gillette India Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Gillette India stock price went up today, 02 Nov 2023, by 2.53 %. The stock closed at 6127.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6282.05 per share. Investors should monitor Gillette India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Gillette India

On the last day of trading, Gillette India opened at 6136.85 and closed at 6127.15. The stock's highest price for the day was 6342.35, while the lowest price was 6023.6. The stock has a market capitalization of 20473.2 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, Gillette India has reached a high of 6419.2 and a low of 4140. The stock had a trading volume of 1490 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Nov 2023, 08:07 AM IST Gillette India share price Live :Gillette India closed at ₹6127.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Gillette India on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 1490 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock on that day was 6127.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.