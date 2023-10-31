Hello User
Gillette India Share Price Live blog for 31 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:32 AM IST
Livemint

Gillette India stock price went down today, 31 Oct 2023, by -0.8 %. The stock closed at 6233.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6184 per share. Investors should monitor Gillette India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Gillette India

Gillette India opened the day at 6209.45 and closed at 6233.6. The stock reached a high of 6236 and a low of 6147.65. The market capitalization of the company is 20153.66 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 6419.2 and the 52-week low is 4140. On the BSE, a total of 701 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:32 AM IST Gillette India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.52%
3 Months14.06%
6 Months40.78%
YTD23.42%
1 Year21.1%
31 Oct 2023, 08:10 AM IST Gillette India share price Live :Gillette India closed at ₹6233.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Gillette India on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 701 shares were traded. The closing price for the shares was 6233.6.

