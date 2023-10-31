Gillette India Share Price Live blog for 31 Oct 2023

Gillette India opened the day at ₹6209.45 and closed at ₹6233.6. The stock reached a high of ₹6236 and a low of ₹6147.65. The market capitalization of the company is ₹20153.66 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹6419.2 and the 52-week low is ₹4140. On the BSE, a total of 701 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
31 Oct 2023, 09:32 AM IST
Gillette India share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.52%
|3 Months
|14.06%
|6 Months
|40.78%
|YTD
|23.42%
|1 Year
|21.1%
31 Oct 2023, 08:10 AM IST
