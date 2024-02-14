Gland Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Gland Pharma stock plummets amid market downturn

Gland Pharma Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Gland Pharma opened at ₹1978.75 and closed at ₹1981.35. The stock reached a high of ₹1978.75 and a low of ₹1935. The market capitalization of Gland Pharma is ₹32,088.88 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2195.75, while the 52-week low is ₹861.5. The BSE volume for Gland Pharma was 3807 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Gland Pharma stock shows that the price of the stock is ₹1935. There has been a percent change of -2.34, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -46.35, which means that the stock price has decreased by ₹46.35.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Abbott India
|29058.8
|183.8
|0.64
|28949.9
|19777.62
|61747.92
|Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals
|2169.8
|-4.5
|-0.21
|2649.95
|1228.0
|36757.72
|Gland Pharma
|1942.0
|-39.35
|-1.99
|2195.75
|861.5
|31984.9
|Biocon
|270.75
|3.45
|1.29
|307.0
|191.6
|32506.24
|Syngene International
|743.3
|-2.2
|-0.3
|860.2
|555.6
|29838.63
The low price of Gland Pharma stock today was ₹1935, while the high price reached ₹1978.75.
On the last day of trading for Gland Pharma on the BSE, a total of 3,807 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was ₹1,981.35.
