Gland Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Gland Pharma stock plummets amid market downturn

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 11:56 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Gland Pharma stock price went down today, 14 Feb 2024, by -2.34 %. The stock closed at 1981.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1935 per share.

Gland Pharma Stock Price Today

Gland Pharma Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Gland Pharma opened at 1978.75 and closed at 1981.35. The stock reached a high of 1978.75 and a low of 1935. The market capitalization of Gland Pharma is 32,088.88 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 2195.75, while the 52-week low is 861.5. The BSE volume for Gland Pharma was 3807 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2024, 11:56 AM IST Gland Pharma share price NSE Live :Gland Pharma trading at ₹1935, down -2.34% from yesterday's ₹1981.35

The current data for Gland Pharma stock shows that the price of the stock is 1935. There has been a percent change of -2.34, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -46.35, which means that the stock price has decreased by 46.35.

14 Feb 2024, 11:51 AM IST Gland Pharma share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy6666
Buy4444
Hold2222
Sell1111
Strong Sell3333
14 Feb 2024, 11:33 AM IST Gland Pharma share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Abbott India29058.8183.80.6428949.919777.6261747.92
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals2169.8-4.5-0.212649.951228.036757.72
Gland Pharma1942.0-39.35-1.992195.75861.531984.9
Biocon270.753.451.29307.0191.632506.24
Syngene International743.3-2.2-0.3860.2555.629838.63
14 Feb 2024, 11:13 AM IST Gland Pharma share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Gland Pharma stock today was 1935, while the high price reached 1978.75.

14 Feb 2024, 11:06 AM IST Gland Pharma share price NSE Live :Gland Pharma trading at ₹1948.4, down -1.66% from yesterday's ₹1981.35

The current data for Gland Pharma stock shows that its price is 1948.4. There has been a percent change of -1.66, indicating a decrease, and a net change of -32.95. This suggests that the stock has experienced a significant drop in value.

14 Feb 2024, 10:30 AM IST Gland Pharma share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Abbott India28932.557.50.228949.919777.6261479.54
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals2186.011.70.542649.951228.037032.16
Gland Pharma1947.85-33.5-1.692195.75861.532081.25
Biocon270.052.751.03307.0191.632422.2
Syngene International743.1-2.4-0.32860.2555.629830.6
14 Feb 2024, 10:20 AM IST Gland Pharma share price Live :Gland Pharma closed at ₹1981.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Gland Pharma on the BSE, a total of 3,807 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 1,981.35.

