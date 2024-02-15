Hello User
Gland Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Gland Pharma stock plummets in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Gland Pharma stock price went down today, 15 Feb 2024, by -1.41 %. The stock closed at 1981.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1953.5 per share. Investors should monitor Gland Pharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Gland Pharma Stock Price Today

Gland Pharma Share Price Today : On the last day, Gland Pharma opened at 1978.75 and closed at 1981.35. The stock reached a high of 1978.75 and a low of 1922. The market capitalization of Gland Pharma is 32,174.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2195.75 and the 52-week low is 861.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 11,725 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:02 AM IST Gland Pharma share price Today :Gland Pharma trading at ₹1953.5, down -1.41% from yesterday's ₹1981.35

Gland Pharma stock is currently priced at 1953.5, which represents a decrease of 1.41% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -27.85.

15 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST Gland Pharma share price Live :Gland Pharma closed at ₹1981.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Gland Pharma on the BSE, a total of 11,725 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 1981.35.

