Gland Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Gland Pharma soars in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Gland Pharma stock price went up today, 16 Feb 2024, by 0.18 %. The stock closed at 1896.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1900.25 per share. Investors should monitor Gland Pharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Gland Pharma Stock Price Today

Gland Pharma Share Price Today : On the last day, Gland Pharma's stock opened at 1920.45 and closed at 1953.5. The highest price it reached during the day was 2030, while the lowest price was 1866. The market capitalization of Gland Pharma is 31,242.31 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 2195.75, and the 52-week low is 861.5. The BSE volume for the day was 47,030 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Feb 2024, 09:13 AM IST Gland Pharma share price Today :Gland Pharma trading at ₹1900.25, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹1896.9

The current stock price of Gland Pharma is 1900.25. The percent change in the stock price is 0.18%, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 3.35, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

16 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST Gland Pharma share price Live :Gland Pharma closed at ₹1953.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Gland Pharma on the BSE, a total of 47,030 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 1953.5.

