Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Gland Pharma Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Gland Pharma stock price went up today, 19 Feb 2024, by 4.91 %. The stock closed at 1896.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1990 per share. Investors should monitor Gland Pharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Gland Pharma Stock Price Today

Gland Pharma Share Price Today : Gland Pharma's stock on the last day traded between a high of 2059 and a low of 1900.25. The open price was 1900.25, and the close price was 1896.9. The market capitalization stood at 32776.92 crore. The 52-week high and low were at 2195.75 and 861.5 respectively. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 16850 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST Gland Pharma share price Live :Gland Pharma closed at ₹1896.9 on last trading day

On the last day, Gland Pharma had a trading volume of 16850 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 1896.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!