Gland Pharma Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

Gland Pharma Share Price Today : Gland Pharma's stock on the last day traded between a high of ₹2059 and a low of ₹1900.25. The open price was ₹1900.25, and the close price was ₹1896.9. The market capitalization stood at 32776.92 crore. The 52-week high and low were at ₹2195.75 and ₹861.5 respectively. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 16850 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.