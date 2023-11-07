Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals share price Today Live Updates : Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals sees stock price surge

On the last day, Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals opened at ₹1433.9 and closed at ₹1430.65. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1438.95, while the lowest price was ₹1433.9. The market capitalization of the company is ₹24376.68 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹1622.95 and ₹1228, respectively. The trading volume on the BSE was 81 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.