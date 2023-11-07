Hello User
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals share price Today Live Updates : Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals sees stock price surge

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 12:07 PM IST
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals stock price went up today, 07 Nov 2023, by 0.16 %. The stock closed at 1430.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1433 per share. Investors should monitor Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals

On the last day, Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals opened at 1433.9 and closed at 1430.65. The highest price reached during the day was 1438.95, while the lowest price was 1433.9. The market capitalization of the company is 24376.68 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are 1622.95 and 1228, respectively. The trading volume on the BSE was 81 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2023, 12:07 PM IST Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy1112
Buy0000
Hold3333
Sell2111
Strong Sell0000
07 Nov 2023, 11:46 AM IST Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals share price Today :Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals trading at ₹1433, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹1430.65

The current data for Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals stock shows that the price is 1433 with a percent change of 0.16 and a net change of 2.35. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.16% and has gained 2.35 points. Overall, this indicates a positive movement in the stock price of Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals.

07 Nov 2023, 11:37 AM IST Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Gland Pharma1661.286.355.481914.0861.527360.1
IPCA Laboratories1009.4524.652.51008.9670.025610.17
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals1434.053.40.241622.951228.024293.67
Ajanta Pharmaceuticals1823.96.550.361903.851126.9222965.57
JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals1426.515.61.111524.58914.6522075.83
07 Nov 2023, 11:20 AM IST Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals share price live: Today's Price range

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals stock reached a low of 1428.05 and a high of 1438.95.

07 Nov 2023, 11:06 AM IST Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals share price NSE Live :Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals trading at ₹1431, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹1430.65

The current stock price of Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals is 1431. There has been a 0.02 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.35.

07 Nov 2023, 10:38 AM IST Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Gland Pharma1651.176.254.841914.0861.527193.75
IPCA Laboratories1002.818.01.831008.9670.025441.46
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals1433.12.450.171622.951228.024277.58
Ajanta Pharmaceuticals1814.65-2.7-0.151903.851126.9222849.1
JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals1410.7-0.2-0.011524.58914.6521831.31
07 Nov 2023, 10:20 AM IST Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals share price Live :Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals closed at ₹1430.65 on last trading day

On the last day, Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals had a trading volume of 81 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the shares was 1430.65.

