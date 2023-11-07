Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals share price Today Live Updates : Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals sees stock price surge

On the last day, Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals opened at ₹1433.9 and closed at ₹1430.65. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1438.95, while the lowest price was ₹1433.9. The market capitalization of the company is ₹24376.68 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹1622.95 and ₹1228, respectively. The trading volume on the BSE was 81 shares.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The current data for Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals stock shows that the price is ₹1433 with a percent change of 0.16 and a net change of 2.35. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.16% and has gained 2.35 points. Overall, this indicates a positive movement in the stock price of Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Gland Pharma
|1661.2
|86.35
|5.48
|1914.0
|861.5
|27360.1
|IPCA Laboratories
|1009.45
|24.65
|2.5
|1008.9
|670.0
|25610.17
|Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals
|1434.05
|3.4
|0.24
|1622.95
|1228.0
|24293.67
|Ajanta Pharmaceuticals
|1823.9
|6.55
|0.36
|1903.85
|1126.92
|22965.57
|JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
|1426.5
|15.6
|1.11
|1524.58
|914.65
|22075.83
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals stock reached a low of ₹1428.05 and a high of ₹1438.95.
The current stock price of Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals is ₹1431. There has been a 0.02 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.35.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Gland Pharma
|1651.1
|76.25
|4.84
|1914.0
|861.5
|27193.75
|IPCA Laboratories
|1002.8
|18.0
|1.83
|1008.9
|670.0
|25441.46
|Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals
|1433.1
|2.45
|0.17
|1622.95
|1228.0
|24277.58
|Ajanta Pharmaceuticals
|1814.65
|-2.7
|-0.15
|1903.85
|1126.92
|22849.1
|JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
|1410.7
|-0.2
|-0.01
|1524.58
|914.65
|21831.31
On the last day, Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals had a trading volume of 81 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the shares was ₹1430.65.
